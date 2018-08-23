CHANGES to the Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS) mean WA growers will have to apply to Main Roads to continue utilising routes not approved within the Restricted Access Vehicle (RAV) Network when transporting grain this delivery season.

On top of this, trucks that fall under the RAV category will now be required to travel at speeds no faster than 40 kilometres per hour and activate a flashing amber light when carting grain on unapproved roads.

The changes come after Main Roads received legal advice recommending it discontinue previous access arrangements that were “not adequately meeting its road safety obligations”.

Over the past two years Main Roads has allowed RAVs to cart grain loaded on-farm to the nearest RAV network access point and onwards to grain receival sites via unapproved roads without registration during the harvest period.

This arrangement was put in place to deal with the large amount of grain that was expected to be moved over the consecutive seasons.

However despite the high chance of another large WA crop, uncertainty has surrounded HMMS requirements for the upcoming harvest since Main Roads was advised to change its access arrangements, and concerns have been raised over a proposal that suggested an agricultural pilot be required to accompany grain trucks between the farm gate and its nearest RAV approved road.

The proposal has been met with resistance from farmers and agricultural lobby groups, all suggesting a pilot was an unnecessary burden on growers.

WAFarmers general executive officer Grady Powell said his organisation had worked closely with CBH Group to demonstrate to Main Roads that the HMMS could be maintained safely and efficiently without applying a requirement for an agricultural pilot to escort grain trucks during harvest.

He said although growers would be required to fill in extra paperwork this season, the result of consultation with Main Roads was positive.

“We were looking pretty close to losing the scheme in terms of its access but its probably worked out quite well in that we might have another bit of paperwork, but I’m hoping it might be short-term pain for long-term gain,” Mr Powell said.