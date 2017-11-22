NOTHING can match the numbers crunched on Australian agriculture which indicate “staggering results”, says Assistant Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Luke Hartsuyker.

Mr Hartsuyker spoke at the National Farmers' Federation and Soils for Life event in Canberra on Tuesday where National Agriculture Day was celebrated with a showcase of local produce.

Mr Hartysuyker highlighted some of the impressive numbers underscoring the farm sector’s current impact on the national economy including big advances in trade of beef and other commodities to markets like China.

He said in 2016-17, Australian agriculture grew at 23 per cent – the highest rate of growth of any of the 19 categories that the ABS examines in its accounts.

“Agriculture itself contributed an increase of GDP of 0.4pc – a staggering result – no other category matched agriculture; a $60 billion, massive industry,” he said.

Mr Hartsuyker’s words at the event came shortly after he viewed a presentation at the offices of GrainGrowers showcasing the industry group’s digital agriculture platform as part of National Ag Day events.

He also spoke with senior researchers and staff from the Regional Australia Institute about the role of the regions on the national policy agenda and where core issues like labour force demands and decentralisation fit into the overall economic picture.

Adding to the numerical theme on AgDay, ABARES Executive Director Steve Hatfield-Dodds said the Australian Agricultural Industries 2017 map provided an overview of the Australian agricultural landscape.

The top two commodities by gross value of production in 2015-16, were beef and veal - cattle and calves - at $13.1b and wheat at $6.2b.

“For horticulture, grapes had the highest gross value of production, while almonds were the most profitable per tonne produced, and potatoes had the highest yield per hectare in 2015-16,” he said.

“Agriculture covers 58pc of Australia’s land mass.

“The largest agricultural land use is grazing of native vegetation at 45pc with 90pc occurring on leasehold land.

“Agricultural products accounted for 15pc of Australia’s total exports in 2015-16, with the top five export destinations being China, United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Indonesia.

“The top five commodities exported by value were beef and veal, wheat, wool, dairy and wine.”