 

Hartsuyker: ABS stats show “staggering” farm results

COLIN BETTLES
22 Nov, 2017 12:51 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Assistant Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Luke Hartsuyker.
Assistant Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Luke Hartsuyker.

NOTHING can match the numbers crunched on Australian agriculture which indicate “staggering results”, says Assistant Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Luke Hartsuyker.

Mr Hartsuyker spoke at the National Farmers' Federation and Soils for Life event in Canberra on Tuesday where National Agriculture Day was celebrated with a showcase of local produce.

Mr Hartysuyker highlighted some of the impressive numbers underscoring the farm sector’s current impact on the national economy including big advances in trade of beef and other commodities to markets like China.

He said in 2016-17, Australian agriculture grew at 23 per cent – the highest rate of growth of any of the 19 categories that the ABS examines in its accounts.

“Agriculture itself contributed an increase of GDP of 0.4pc – a staggering result – no other category matched agriculture; a $60 billion, massive industry,” he said.

Mr Hartsuyker’s words at the event came shortly after he viewed a presentation at the offices of GrainGrowers showcasing the industry group’s digital agriculture platform as part of National Ag Day events.

He also spoke with senior researchers and staff from the Regional Australia Institute about the role of the regions on the national policy agenda and where core issues like labour force demands and decentralisation fit into the overall economic picture.

Adding to the numerical theme on AgDay, ABARES Executive Director Steve Hatfield-Dodds said the Australian Agricultural Industries 2017 map provided an overview of the Australian agricultural landscape.

The top two commodities by gross value of production in 2015-16, were beef and veal - cattle and calves - at $13.1b and wheat at $6.2b.

“For horticulture, grapes had the highest gross value of production, while almonds were the most profitable per tonne produced, and potatoes had the highest yield per hectare in 2015-16,” he said.

“Agriculture covers 58pc of Australia’s land mass.

“The largest agricultural land use is grazing of native vegetation at 45pc with 90pc occurring on leasehold land.

“Agricultural products accounted for 15pc of Australia’s total exports in 2015-16, with the top five export destinations being China, United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Indonesia.

“The top five commodities exported by value were beef and veal, wheat, wool, dairy and wine.”

FarmOnline
Colin Bettles

Colin Bettles

is the national political writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables