 

Harvest exceeds expectations by 3mt

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
12 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
CBH Group general manager of operations David Capper said WA's 13.23 million tonne harvest in 2017-18 far exceeded expectations.
CBH Group general manager of operations David Capper said WA's 13.23 million tonne harvest in 2017-18 far exceeded expectations.

THE CBH Group has called time on the 2017-18 harvest, with WA growers exceeding expectations by more than 3 million tonnes to achieve an above-average 13.23mt crop.

It’s a long way off last season’s record 16.6mt harvest, but a significant improvement on initial estimates of 9.5mt and above CBH’s long-term receival average of 12.2mt.

The bulk handler’s general manager of operations David Capper said despite a dry winter in 2017, finishing rains in September and October resulted in initial crop estimates being surpassed by 40 per cent.

As a result, 22 sites broke daily receival records and 14 bins recorded their highest harvest deliveries on record.

The Albany and Esperance zones achieved the most positive results and surpassed last year’s harvest totals to take 3.23mt and 2.83mt respectively, while the Kwinana and Geraldton zones were each down about 1.8mt on last year’s crop.

Kwinana received a total of 5.6mt, while 1.56mt was delivered to Geraldton.

“We’re pleased that the majority of the State had a significant turnaround from where we thought the season was going to be early in the year,” Mr Capper said.

“The crop size had a pretty dramatic change and I think the network responded really well.”

Of the 13.23mt received through CBH, 96pc of the total crop was delivered to the 100 Network Strategy sites, an increase from 94pc last year.

The co-operative’s $750 million Network Strategy is a rationalisation plan announced in 2016 which will see receival sites decrease from 200 to 100 locations over the next decade.

Mr Capper said as investments were made in improving Network Strategy sites, more growers had been encouraged to deliver to those locations.

“Our focus right now is on building the right services at the right sites,” he said.

“What we’re seeing is as we’re doing that – without us closing sites formally – growers are already moving to those services.

“That’s why we’ve seen three progressive years of more and more grain being delivered to the Network Strategy sites because the services are getting better at those sites, so we’re seeing that organically happen as we build and hopefully that will continue over the next couple of years.”

Despite the positive results, Mr Capper said some events tested CBH’s network throughout harvest.

This included increased pressure on sites taking deliveries considerably higher than they were prepared for.

“Sites such as York, Chadwick and some sites in the Albany zone had quite strong years,” Mr Capper said.

“Because areas further east were having years that were not so good, grain from further east travelled into those areas as well and that compounded the demand on those sites.

“We’d like to thank growers for working with us at those sites to get the crop in.”

On top of higher site throughput than anticipated, Mr Capper said wet weather had disrupted operations at many receival sites.

He said headers were forced to stop several times across the Esperance, Albany and Kwinana zones due to consistent rain events.

“The 2017-18 harvest was punctuated by frequent short periods of wet weather, which was frustrating for growers,” Mr Capper said.

“Albany received 33pc of its crop on Saturdays and Sundays – that’s an indication of how stop-start it was.

“We have moisture management options within the system but a lot of growers – particularly in the Esperance zone – also use silo bags to manage moisture prior to delivery.

“It’s also about us co-ordinating with the growers and ensuring that we know when harvest is going to restart again so we’ve got staff on site, the sites are open and we’ve got the right services in place to take the crop when they’re ready go again.”

Mr Capper said further challenges were presented by very low harvest shipping, which mounted pressure on sites close to full capacity.

As of the beginning this week, less than 3mt has been outloaded since November 1, 2017.

He said a record harvest in the Black Sea region had increased competition into Australia’s most prominent markets and decreased demand for Australian grain throughout the harvest period.

“Normally we see Black Sea (wheat) competing against the WA crop in the July through to October period but this year that extended through November, December and even into January so the wheat demand just wasn’t there and that dragged down our harvest shipping this year,” Mr Capper said.

He said the shipping program remained under pressure into the new year, with lower than normal exports out of Geraldton and Kwinana ports.

“Esperance and Albany are quite strongly booked and they’re moving grain fairly consistently but Kwinana and Geraldton are below where we’d expect them to be as far as demand goes and we’re certainly hoping that through March and into the middle of the year that picks up,” Mr Capper said.

“We certainly think as we move into late February/March that we should start to see a clearer run into southeast Asia and our more traditional markets.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables