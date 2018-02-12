THE CBH Group has called time on the 2017-18 harvest, with WA growers exceeding expectations by more than 3 million tonnes to achieve an above-average 13.23mt crop.

It’s a long way off last season’s record 16.6mt harvest, but a significant improvement on initial estimates of 9.5mt and above CBH’s long-term receival average of 12.2mt.

The bulk handler’s general manager of operations David Capper said despite a dry winter in 2017, finishing rains in September and October resulted in initial crop estimates being surpassed by 40 per cent.

As a result, 22 sites broke daily receival records and 14 bins recorded their highest harvest deliveries on record.

The Albany and Esperance zones achieved the most positive results and surpassed last year’s harvest totals to take 3.23mt and 2.83mt respectively, while the Kwinana and Geraldton zones were each down about 1.8mt on last year’s crop.

Kwinana received a total of 5.6mt, while 1.56mt was delivered to Geraldton.

“We’re pleased that the majority of the State had a significant turnaround from where we thought the season was going to be early in the year,” Mr Capper said.

“The crop size had a pretty dramatic change and I think the network responded really well.”

Of the 13.23mt received through CBH, 96pc of the total crop was delivered to the 100 Network Strategy sites, an increase from 94pc last year.

The co-operative’s $750 million Network Strategy is a rationalisation plan announced in 2016 which will see receival sites decrease from 200 to 100 locations over the next decade.

Mr Capper said as investments were made in improving Network Strategy sites, more growers had been encouraged to deliver to those locations.

“Our focus right now is on building the right services at the right sites,” he said.

“What we’re seeing is as we’re doing that – without us closing sites formally – growers are already moving to those services.

“That’s why we’ve seen three progressive years of more and more grain being delivered to the Network Strategy sites because the services are getting better at those sites, so we’re seeing that organically happen as we build and hopefully that will continue over the next couple of years.”