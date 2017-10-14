WA EXPORT hay producers may be on the cusp of clinching a bigger share of the Saudi Arabian market.

Steve Woods from Emdavale Farms, Calingiri, left for Saudi Arabia with a group of delegates last week as part of the Australian Forage Group’s attempt to expand its market share in the country.

Mr Woods said he was hoping to meet with the Saudi royal family to convince them of the quality and availability of Australian hay products to meet the country’s growing need.

The Arab nation’s demand for top quality hay is about to surpass what the United States – its traditional supplier – is able to produce, which will drive up the price of hay and make it harder for US buyers to source the forage for their livestock.

Mr Woods said Australia’s exports to Saudi Arabia were minimal but they supplied the Saudi royal family’s stables.

“We are hoping that will expand,” Mr Woods said.

“With the increase in demand from Saudi Arabia there will be a shortfall of 1.3 million tonnes worldwide.”

His comments come from a report by Rabobank dairy analyst James Williamson, Foraging For Higher Prices.

In the report Mr Williamson said that Saudi Arabia was one of the top six importers of US hay exports and that its demand was driven by internal decisions about the country’s water supply.

He said China and Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia were responsible for buying 95 per cent of US hay exports.

These countries were increasing their import volumes and paying a premium for higher-quality hay, Mr Williamson said.

“Demand from these import nations will continue to increase during the next five years, especially exports to the Middle East, as Saudi Arabia phases out its hay production by 2019 in order to preserve its depleted water supply,” he said.

Mr Williamson said Saudi Arabia was implementing a water conservation program, which meant that forage production for animal consumption would be regulated and significantly reduced by 2019.