COMBINED peer-to-peer learning between growers and their experiences on-farm with industry research in the region was a feature of the recent Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) Winter Field Walk.

The event attracted 55 farmers and industry professionals.

Topics from the day included an interest rate and commodity update, canola establishment on a reefinated paddock, a Havok wheat demonstration, Ripper Gauge trial, a legume trial, seeding systems trial, net blotch in barley fungicide trial, managing mouldboarded paddocks and non-wetting sands and a machinery update.

CFIG executive officer Veronika Crouch said the day had a strong focus on managing soil constraints with tillage.

“It was great to have experienced agronomist Simon Wallwork, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development researcher Glen McDonald and Tim Pannell, Rocks Gone, attend to better understand the impacts ameliorating soil has on crop vigour and yield,” Ms Crouch said.

Local grower Ash Jacobs said the day was successful with the season progressing well since a dry start.

“There was quite a bit to see because of how well the season has turned out so far,” Mr Jacobs said.

He and Ms Crouch presented a GRDC-funded project - seeding systems to improve cereal crop establishment on heavy textured soils - to the group.

This project demonstrated to growers the most profitable tyned seeding system for improved cereal crop establishment on medium to heavy textured soils in the eastern Wheatbelt.

A trial site was established on Mr Jacobs’ farm to assess a range of furrow closing options and down force pressures.

Ms Crouch said the project aimed to highlight the need to select the best furrow closing system on heavy textured soils to improve crop emergence and grain yields. “The concept of this project is to compare a range of furrow closing systems and packing pressures and to determine which closing system will be more productive on medium to heavy textured soils,” she said.