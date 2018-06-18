CHINESE customers are due to receive 250 tonnes of WA-grown field peas this week, after the first commercial containerised shipment of grain was exported out of Esperance.

After a two-year effort to get the containerised grain venture off the ground, Esperance Quality Grains (EQG) sent 10 containers of locally produced field peas through the Mediterranean Shipping Company on Wednesday, May 23.

Owned by former CBH Group chairman Neil Wandel and his wife Mary, EQG is a seed cleaning business that has been operating out of Esperance since 2002.

After ticking all accreditation boxes and completing required training processes with staff, Mr Wandel said it was a welcome sight to see the first shipment of containerised WA grain finally shipped after a lengthy development process.

He said there was significant potential for increased volumes of grain to be traded in containers out of the Esperance Port, with a 250t shipment of faba beans already planned for export to Saudi Arabia next week.

“There’s a ship that pulls into Esperance every month to pick up bulk containers of minerals so we virtually have access to put grain out in the third week of every month,” Mr Wandel said. “We’ve got some faba beans going to the Middle East in the next boat and then we’ve got some more peas going back to the same people in China in a month’s time.

“Ideally if we could get up to 40 boxes a month – 1000t a month – we will hopefully be able to negotiate a better shipping rate and that’s the key.

“But at least we’ve got everything up and running now, we’ve got the procedures in place and we’ve got the people trained up to do it.“It’s quite encouraging to get a start out of this.”

Mr Wandel said growers in the Esperance region had shown considerable support for the project, which had been financially assisted by a Royalties for Regions Agribusiness Innovation Fund grant, with collaboration from the Pulse Association of the South East (PASE).

South East Premium Wheat Growers Association’s PASE project officer Alan Bassham said the first shipment was a monumental milestone for the region’s pulse industry.