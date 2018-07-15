MAKING the move from Queensland to WA in 2013 Jared Steinohrt said what started out as a hobby farm had now become a major part of his life.

Mr Steinohrt started farming at Wyalkatchem nearly five years ago as a way to get out of the city.

Growing up on the family farm in Queensland, he always had a passion for agriculture but his studies took him elsewhere.

“When I left high school my brother and I were told by our parents that we were not allowed to come back to the family farm unless we had a degree or a trade,” Mr Steinohrt said.

“So I went and studied micro-electronic engineering and my brother went and studied physics and climatology.”

Once he graduated, Mr Steinohrt was offered a job in Perth with an engineering company.

His work then took him to onshore and offshore oil rigs around the world.

Mr Steinohrt said his wife Kwai didn’t want to return to Queensland as most of her immediate family lives in Perth.

“So I said to her, I have to do something outside of the city and here I am,” he said.

Mr Steinohrt works and manages his farm quite differently to most.

He has a full-time job as a wireline engineer and sees farming as his other source of income.

“It all started as a hobby.

“When I am doing engineering I fly backwards and forwards, so when I come out here, sometimes I can just relax and enjoy the scenery.

“Other times, it can be quite stressful and quite intense, but I enjoy the challenge.”

To make the farm work, Mr Steinohrt employs contractors to do spraying when he isn’t available.

He said his brother came over and helped with seeding and harvest.

“My brother will leave the cattle behind in Queensland and come over for six weeks at a time and he will drive the airseeder and I will drive the spray rig, loader and truck,” he said.

“My brother was born with Spina Bifida.

“So he can walk a little bit but he is normally in a wheelchair, he comes over and jumps up on the tractor in the morning and just goes all day and does a really good job.