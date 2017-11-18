MOVING sheep doesn’t always run smoothly, with yelling and cussing being the outcome in most situations.

There is always one sheep that jumps its way through a fence or turns the whole mob around.

For some farmers controlling livestock is returning to the past with horses being the preferred mode of transport.

Talga farm manager Zach Kealy and his partner Margriet van der Zee are using horses to work both sheep and cattle on the 2630 hectare property near Toodyay.

The farm is an arm of the International Livestock Export (ILE) company and works closely with Cullalla Feedlot in Gingin.

The property has 2500 head of Awassi sheep and the number of cattle changes frequently as they move around.

“The cattle that comes here are usually waiting to make a specific grade or weight class before going on a boat,” Zach said.

“We had 2000 plus lambs as well, but we had to get rid of them with the season.

“All of the older ewes are going and we will only have black tags left.

“All we need is a working horse and a few working dogs to get the job done.”

Between Zach and Margriet they own five working horses.

Zach is also involved in rodeos across WA and travels as far as Pannawonica to ride his horses in events such as roping and steer wrestling.

“I use Texus for rodeos, he is retiring and the Boddington Rodeo might have been his last one,” he said.

Margriet also participates in events at the rodeo and said she needed to keep riding the horses to keep them trained and active.

“I named my horse after my sister Kate, she is all the way back home in Holland,” Margriet said.

“My horse didn’t have a name and she is beautiful just like my sister, so I named my horse Kate.”

Margriet said a working horse needed to be looked after.

“We use Kate and Koda mainly although we have three other working horses, Bruce, Texus and Coco, but we rotate between them all,” Margriet said.

“Two horses is sort of enough, although if you have a whole day’s work to do, you want to be swapping the horses around.