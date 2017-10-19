 

Hyola field days draw plenty of interest

19 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
DPIRD’s Jackie Bucat talks canola at the Calingiri field day.
TWO Hyola industry field days held across the State recently drew a keen crowd of growers, researchers, agronomists and retailers involved in the canola industry.

The Hyola technology innovation days, run by Pacific Seeds, showcased the latest canola technology at Calingiri and then at Kojonup.

Fifteen speakers from eight leading private and government organisations, including BASF, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Monsanto, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, PrecisionHawk and the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, discussed herbicides, seed treatments, foliar fungicides, TruFlex technology and innovative new hybrids.

They also covered the latest in disease research, drone technology mapping, canola insect IWM research, canola breeding and traits, and agronomic management.

Pacific Seeds canola manager Justin Kudnig said the days were well-received by industry, with more than 50 farmers, 25 industry people and 80 agronomists attending.

“We received an overwhelming response to the content of the days and the release of the new Hyola global first unique stacked technologies for growers into the future,” Mr Kudnig said.

“The other key part of feedback received was that we are showing a really good pipeline of canola products going forward.

“That’s why it is vital to be aligned with other important trait development global organisations such as Monsanto and BASF.

“Attendees were some of the first to hear about our national value pricing deal for growers on Hyola 559TT, to see our new and improved products – Hyola 350TT and Hyola 506RR – and to see technologies such as TruFlex and Hyola CT (Clearfield-Triazine tolerant), which will be available over the next few years.”

Mr Kudnig said as one of the leaders in canola technology development in Australia, it was important to host these days so farmers and advisors could consider their options going into the future.

“At Pacific Seeds, we’re all about choice for the grower,” Mr Kudnig said.

“Whether that is Roundup Ready, Clearfield, triazine tolerant or the upcoming dual and triple-stacked herbicide technologies.

“It also creates good spirit and a positive message within the whole agricultural industry and within our own team across the whole company.”

FarmWeekly

