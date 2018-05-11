CUTTING edge technology purchased by the Adelaide branch of the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility (APPF), at the University of Adelaide’s Waite Campus, will help cut weeks off the process of getting important data relating to plant growth.

The team at the facility has access to a hyperspectral imaging system with a high-throughput phenotyping capability.

The system uses hyperspectral cameras to capture the spectral reflectance of plants at a microscopic 350-2500 nanometre (NM) resolution.

“The beauty of the equipment is that we’ll be able to gather preliminary data and get access to it a lot quicker,” said University of Adelaide technology development director Trevor Garnett.

“To test plant levels of things such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium requires a tissue test, so you have to take the leaf, dry it, crush it and then do the tests.

“If you can get it done in less than a fortnight you are doing very well, but with the hyperspectral gear you can get the data the same day.”

Dr Garnett said this was not the only major benefit for researchers.

“It is fantastic we’re able to do research in a non-destructive way, it gives you a big leg up when you’re looking to do research throughout the plant’s life cycle,” he said.

Dr Garnett said he was excited about investigating possibilities to the use the cameras to conduct research on how nutrients are remobilised through into grain.

“We know nitrogen is used to make protein in wheat grain, but there’s a lot we don’t know, you can try harvesting at antithesis and then at normal time using conventional recording methods, but with imagery I think we may be able to come up with something much better,” he said.

Dr Garnett said there were multiple uses for the cameras.

“Anything where there is a distinct spectral signature can be analysed, whether that is nutrients, water or other aspects of plant physiology,” he said.

“For instance, there are exciting signs in disease research – imagery can show fungal disease infection in pulses days before it becomes visually apparent to the naked eye, affording great opportunities for better research.”

Dr Garnett said the camera equipment relied on the use of reams of data.

“It’s not something that would have been possible 10 years ago, we now have better access to data, the imaging throws up terabytes of information so it really is data intensive,” he said.

The equipment is one of just a handful of similar systems available to Australian agricultural researchers.

Although based in the Adelaide node’s Smarthouse facility, the system is mobile, with a view for future use in the field.