 

Hyperspectral gear to improve research

GREGOR HEARD
11 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Ramesh Raja Segaran from the Unmanned Research Aircraft Facility at the University of Adelaide, South Australia, helps set up hyperspectral camera equipment for in-field work.
Ramesh Raja Segaran from the Unmanned Research Aircraft Facility at the University of Adelaide, South Australia, helps set up hyperspectral camera equipment for in-field work.

CUTTING edge technology purchased by the Adelaide branch of the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility (APPF), at the University of Adelaide’s Waite Campus, will help cut weeks off the process of getting important data relating to plant growth.

The team at the facility has access to a hyperspectral imaging system with a high-throughput phenotyping capability.

The system uses hyperspectral cameras to capture the spectral reflectance of plants at a microscopic 350-2500 nanometre (NM) resolution.

“The beauty of the equipment is that we’ll be able to gather preliminary data and get access to it a lot quicker,” said University of Adelaide technology development director Trevor Garnett.

“To test plant levels of things such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium requires a tissue test, so you have to take the leaf, dry it, crush it and then do the tests.

“If you can get it done in less than a fortnight you are doing very well, but with the hyperspectral gear you can get the data the same day.”

Dr Garnett said this was not the only major benefit for researchers.

“It is fantastic we’re able to do research in a non-destructive way, it gives you a big leg up when you’re looking to do research throughout the plant’s life cycle,” he said.

Dr Garnett said he was excited about investigating possibilities to the use the cameras to conduct research on how nutrients are remobilised through into grain.

“We know nitrogen is used to make protein in wheat grain, but there’s a lot we don’t know, you can try harvesting at antithesis and then at normal time using conventional recording methods, but with imagery I think we may be able to come up with something much better,” he said.

Dr Garnett said there were multiple uses for the cameras.

“Anything where there is a distinct spectral signature can be analysed, whether that is nutrients, water or other aspects of plant physiology,” he said.

“For instance, there are exciting signs in disease research – imagery can show fungal disease infection in pulses days before it becomes visually apparent to the naked eye, affording great opportunities for better research.”

Dr Garnett said the camera equipment relied on the use of reams of data.

“It’s not something that would have been possible 10 years ago, we now have better access to data, the imaging throws up terabytes of information so it really is data intensive,” he said.

The equipment is one of just a handful of similar systems available to Australian agricultural researchers.

Although based in the Adelaide node’s Smarthouse facility, the system is mobile, with a view for future use in the field.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Updating live ex ships will do little to spare exported animals from the terrible cruelty of
light grey arrow
Not all saleyards are council owned, some are local Agency owned (Maitland for example). Online
light grey arrow
Well Done! There's always room for another Encyclopaedia covering the truth to keep the B s
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables