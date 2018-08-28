GROWING fears about Telstra’s commitment to its universal service obligation (USO) to maintain telephone landlines have prompted a cry from parents in remote Australia.

The Productivity Commission last year recommended the USO be removed from landlines because increasingly Australian homes relied on mobile telephones and faster internet access via the National Broadband Network.

However, families in regional areas point out they are still plagued by a lack of mobile service coverage in vast areas of rural Australia which also have unreliable internet connectivity.

They suffer frequent blackouts to electricity services, or depend on their own generators to power the internet when it often works best late at night.

South West New South Wales delegates to this year’s Federal Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association (ICPA) conference in Canberra recently were fully supported in their request for the organisation to lobby the Federal government to ensure the USO remained on standard telephone lines in rural areas.

The conference was told for those living in rural and remote areas, the Productivity Commission’s recommendation was not an option.

Unlike landlines, voice over the internet protocol (VOIP) connections required electricity and VOIP was unreliable, even if power was available, especially for families relying on the Sky Muster satellite service.

“For those of us in mobile black spots spanning areas larger than Sydney and its environs, sole reliance on Sky Muster for voice calls would be a huge step backwards,” said a submission to the conference.

“The latency issues with delayed lags on satellite, combined with weather issues and electricity outages means Sky Muster can’t be relied on 24 hours a day as per the requirements of the USO – this is extremely problematic for distance education.”

Without a Telstra landline there would also be no way of reporting blackouts which happened frequently in remote areas, especially given limited mobile coverage was also frequently disrupted in storms and blackouts.