 

Industry insight shared at Muresk lecture

RACHEL CLARKE
02 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
p Muresk students and guests at the 2018 Muresk Student Association Lecture.
p Muresk students and guests at the 2018 Muresk Student Association Lecture.

AN industry insight was shared to Muresk students at the annual Muresk Institute Student Association Lecture recently from guest speakers Hassad chief executive officer John McKillop (see separate story on page 13) and student Euan Grylls.

The Muresk Lecture was created by the Muresk Students Association in 1981 so that high-profile speakers could talk about topical ag industry issues and share their experiences.

Before Mr McKillop presented to the audience of 50 students and local industry professionals at the 25th Muresk lecture, Charles Sturt University (CSU) Agricultural Business Management degree student Euan Grylls said a few words as a representative of the association on the Muresk Lecture committee about his time at Muresk so far.

“Like most of my peers I come from an agricultural background, having grown up on a broadacre sheep and cropping property near Bencubbin, so this course was a natural progression for me to learn to manage a farming business,” Mr Grylls said.

“I saw it as a huge advantage that the course was a mix of subjects for agricultural production and business management, delivered here on a working farm, by lecturers that have real experience in the agricultural industry.

“Immediately I felt that I was being brought up to speed with the future of farming.

“So when I am able to go back to our farm, I’ll understand the management and complexities of running a farming enterprise and could even bring new ideas to the table – I know that the CSU degree education is working for me as I have been able to apply some things that I have learnt already.”

Mr Grylls partially completed a degree in psychology before returning to the farm, where he decided to study at Muresk.

“A change like that meant starting over again, but I’m glad that I did,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time to be getting into agriculture, with new and exciting technologies being established and demand for food and fibre being greater than ever.

“I can’t help but think that the opportunity to get involved in this industry is too good to miss.

“The only people happier than me with my decision to study agriculture are my parents and grandparents on the farm.”

Studying at Muresk has exposed Mr Grylls to many different areas of agriculture.

Although his focus was on farming when he enrolled at CSU, it has introduced him to a world of opportunities.

“Through our lectures, tours and the people that we meet, including current and former Muresk students from across WA, we get to see the bigger picture,” he said.

“It’s exciting to consider going on to use this education to make a difference in supporting our industry.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook what a corrupt man you are. You are also a complete liar. I also am a farmer's
light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables