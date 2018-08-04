WESTERN Australia’s agtech revolution was the conversation guest speaker Matthew Macfarlane had with guests attending The University of Western Australia’s (UWA) Industry Forum last week.

The m15e ventures founder, Agworld director and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) director has a lot of experience in the agtech scene.

“I am an angel investor,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“I invest my own money into companies and then I try to help those companies with my expertise and experience.”

Mr Macfarlane’s particular area of focus is in the software space, including agtech and start up companies.

He said the agtech space was a lot busier now that it was four years ago.

“We have drones, artificial intelligence, satellite imagery, seed technology, crop protection, innovative equipment, internet of things and big data,” he said.

Mr Macfarlane said agtech was facing challenges from data, such as personal data, being used by others.

He said farmers were sensitive about their data.

“This idea that data is going to be gathered and used for the common good all around, that’s highly dependent upon privacy laws and people being willing to participate and share their data with others,” Mr Macfarlane said.

There are a lot of dedicated accelerator programs helping start-up companies excel in their agtech vision.

The accelerator programs offer six weeks to six months of intense mentoring, coaching and advisory services.

An agtech program run through AgriStart offers the harvest program and the harvest 2.0 program.

The harvest accelerator program ran earlier this year and received 100 applications for eight places.

Due to large numbers, the harvest 2.0 program will be run again this September.

“In terms of events, there is an agtech Perth meet-up group which has more than 700 members,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“You would never have imagined this four or five years ago.”

Agtech Perth-Agricultural Technology and Innovation group meets once a month to talk about agricultural technologies and developments.