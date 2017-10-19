ALL SEGMENTS of the grains industry are uniting to try and minimise the increasing problem of header fires.

After a difficult 2016-17 season which saw scores of harvesters burn to the ground throughout the course of harvest, Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Andrew Weidemann said the industry wanted to lower the risk of fires occurring.

“We’ve got everyone together, the farmers, the insurance industry and the machinery manufacturers, it is in everyone’s interest to stop the fires,” Mr Weidemann said.

He said interest in the topic was reflected with a recent workshop held at Longerenong in Victoria’s Wimmera region, attended by more than 100 people.

Mr Weidemann’s comments were backed up by Dale Russell, of Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA), who presented at the workshop.

“The workshop demonstrated new tools and techniques to minimise fires and also featured speakers from the machinery and insurance sectors,” Mr Weidemann said.

He said the success of the day meant GPA would look to host similar events in the future in other parts of the country.

“An event in northern New South Wales and the southern Queensland catchment would be a logical next step, they grow a lot of chickpeas in that region and we have seen a lot of problems with fires in pulse crops.”

At a practical level Mr Weidemann said farmers were looking at ways to stop hot manifolds coming in contact with combustible dust.

Pulse dust is especially susceptible to catching alight.

“Part of the reason we are seeing so many fires is that there are so many more hectares of pulses grown,” Mr Weidemann said.

The CFA statistics confirmed this, with a 20pc rise in the instances of fires in lentil crops, the major pulse crop grown in Victoria.

Mr Weidemann said farmers were looking to see innovation to reduce heat in the manifold, along with designs that minimised the amount of dust that could build up.

“We’re lobbying the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and harvester manufacturers to do more research on coming up with ways of minimising header fires,” he said.