 

Industry looks to reduce header fires

GREGOR HEARD
19 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
More research is being done to reduce the risk of fires in headers during harvest.
ALL SEGMENTS of the grains industry are uniting to try and minimise the increasing problem of header fires.

After a difficult 2016-17 season which saw scores of harvesters burn to the ground throughout the course of harvest, Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Andrew Weidemann said the industry wanted to lower the risk of fires occurring.

“We’ve got everyone together, the farmers, the insurance industry and the machinery manufacturers, it is in everyone’s interest to stop the fires,” Mr Weidemann said.

He said interest in the topic was reflected with a recent workshop held at Longerenong in Victoria’s Wimmera region, attended by more than 100 people.

Mr Weidemann’s comments were backed up by Dale Russell, of Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA), who presented at the workshop.

“The workshop demonstrated new tools and techniques to minimise fires and also featured speakers from the machinery and insurance sectors,” Mr Weidemann said.

He said the success of the day meant GPA would look to host similar events in the future in other parts of the country.

“An event in northern New South Wales and the southern Queensland catchment would be a logical next step, they grow a lot of chickpeas in that region and we have seen a lot of problems with fires in pulse crops.”

At a practical level Mr Weidemann said farmers were looking at ways to stop hot manifolds coming in contact with combustible dust.

Pulse dust is especially susceptible to catching alight.

“Part of the reason we are seeing so many fires is that there are so many more hectares of pulses grown,” Mr Weidemann said.

The CFA statistics confirmed this, with a 20pc rise in the instances of fires in lentil crops, the major pulse crop grown in Victoria.

Mr Weidemann said farmers were looking to see innovation to reduce heat in the manifold, along with designs that minimised the amount of dust that could build up.

“We’re lobbying the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and harvester manufacturers to do more research on coming up with ways of minimising header fires,” he said.

Operating hours may also play a role.

Mr Russell said the majority of fires occurred between the hours of 1pm and 6pm.

Mr Weidemann said there were already useful concepts hitting the market.

“A fire suppression unit, exhibited by local farm machinery company O’Connors, was well accepted by participants,” Mr Weidemann said.

In terms of fire prevention, he said a new air system on display also won support from the crowd.

“The air system can assist with keeping headers clean whilst harvesting, reducing the fuel load build up on the header,” he said.

In terms of planning, Mr Weidemann said insurance agents had signalled they would treat the risk of header fires differently.

“They will work with industry to potentially reduce premiums, based around farmers investing in technology to reduce risks associated with harvesting.”

FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

