 

Industry outlines new canola developments

RACHEL CLARKE
15 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
A group of farmers and industry professionals attended the WANTFA Canola Spring Field Day at Cunderdin last week.
WA No-Tillage Farmers Association (WANTFA) held its Canola Spring Field Day last week, coinciding with AusCanola 2018 that was held in Perth.

The trial day took place north of Cunderdin where local growers and industry professionals had the chance to hear the latest in canola development.

With WA being the country’s biggest canola producer, seed producers made a point of focussing their research on the local climate and growing areas.

Close to 100 growers stood through drizzly showers to listen to researchers discuss the latest information and trial data.

Topics included the latest control options for sclerotinia, seeding rate and seed size to compete against annual ryegrass, new Carinata lines for biofuel, TruFlex crop safety, new canola seed treatments and effective control of stacked volunteers and the canola varieties available for the 2019 season.

TruFlex made the day a chance for growers to take the first step in their accreditation for the new TruFlex technology, soon to be implemented in canola varieties.

The new trait from TruFlex is looking at ways to produce higher yields in canola with Nuseed, BASF and other seed producers showing their support in the new technologies.

The new TruFlex technology is yet to be implemented into canola varieties and is awaiting the approval for the product to be regulated in China.

TruFlex regional business manager Hugh Trenorden said TruFlex was looking at new varieties and protocols to see how it shaped up to Roundup Ready canola.

“The new product hopes to get problem weeds out of canola fields so crops can maximise growth and provide its highest yield potential,” Mr Trenorden said.

“TruFlex canola’s enhanced trait technology gives improved crop safety, which preserves yield potential.”

