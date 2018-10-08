 

Industry reflects on wheat deregulation

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia (PGA) Western Graingrowers committee member John Snooke (left), Plum Grove director Tony Smith, MarketAg director Richard Vincent and PGA Western Graingrowers chairperson Gary McGill formed a panel discussion at last week's PGA Convention, highlighting changes to the grain industry since the deregulation of the wheat market in 2008.
Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia (PGA) Western Graingrowers committee member John Snooke (left), Plum Grove director Tony Smith, MarketAg director Richard Vincent and PGA Western Graingrowers chairperson Gary McGill formed a panel discussion at last week's PGA Convention, highlighting changes to the grain industry since the deregulation of the wheat market in 2008.

IT was time for reflection at the recent Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia (PGA) 2018 Convention, as grain industry leaders looked back over the decade since the country’s wheat market was deregulated.

MarketAg director Richard Vincent and Plum Grove director Tony Smith joined Cunderdin grower and PGA Western Graingrowers committee member John Snooke to discuss the 10 years since Australia abandoned single desk marketing, following the passing of the Wheat Marketing Act 2008.

There was a unified backing of the changes to the wheat market since 2008, with all three speakers confident Australian growers were now better off.

Speaking from a grain marketer’s perspective, Mr Smith said many people opposed to deregulation prior to 2008 had been shown the implications of the changes were not as drastic as they predicted.

He said deregulation had not had a major affect on the movement of Australian grain.

“We had so many doomsday people out there talking about the minute we deregulate we’re going to hell – the industry is going to implode,” Mr Smith said.

“In terms of overall grain flow and the actual marketing of Australia’s wheat, nothing has really changed and I think that’s a credit prior to deregulation to all of the guys making that point – the world is not going to end, and it hasn’t.”

Mr Vincent said thanks to the abolishment of the single desk, growers now had greater control over their farm businesses.

He said farmers could now make decisions that better suited their individual needs.

“I go back to a conversation I had with a client at Merredin at the end of the 1990s and his comment was that his profit for his farm business was being determined by someone in Melbourne – the pool manager of the single desk pool,” Mr Vincent said.

“His comment was that the person is highly intelligent and doing a great job but he doesn’t understand that farmer’s business, therefore the farmer had an inability to lock in profit margins that satisfied his goal.

“Farmers now have the choice about what price they select for their business to attain a certain profit level that meets a goal in their business and I think that’s very important.”

Mr Vincent highlighted several other benefits of the evolution of Australia’s wheat market, including improved access to capital, increased availability of risk management products and broader competition.

This sentiment was backed up by Mr Snooke, who as a farmer, welcomed the changes to the wheat market.

Mr Snooke gave those at the convention a detailed history of the Australian wheat industry and said while it was difficult to prove whether deregulation had left growers in a better position, the movement to a free market was largely welcomed by growers across WA.

“I think much has changed from a farmer’s perspective but the important thing is the sky hasn’t fallen in,” Mr Snooke said.

“To try and compare the two marketing systems, we’d have to make a prediction on the results that the AWB (Australian Wheat Board) single desk would have delivered growers versus the competitive market in the last 10 years and that’s a very difficult analysis.

“Whilst history shows an improved price for WA price since deregulation, it’s the freedom to market my wheat the way I choose that’s important.

“Whilst it isn’t perfect, the new marketing arrangements have provided a contestable environment – we should all celebrate deregulation today and the part that the PGA played.

“I believe the wheat and grains industry in Australia has a bright future under deregulation.”

