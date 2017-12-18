WA’s agricultural lobby groups have condemned the Labor State government and the Greens WA for supporting an inquiry investigating compensation for farmers contaminated by genetically modified (GM) material.

The inquiry will be conducted by an Upper House standing committee which will examine mechanisms for compensation for WA farmers who suffer economic loss caused by GM contamination.

It comes after Greens member Diane Evers MLC tabled a petition in State Parliament earlier this year, prompted by the high-profile Marsh versus Baxter case.

Kojonup farmer Steve Marsh lost his organic certification after GM canola from Michael Baxter’s neighbouring farm was found on the Marsh property in 2010.

Mr Marsh took Mr Baxter to court seeking more than $80,000 in compensation, but after a six-year battle the case was dismissed in the Supreme Court.

Ms Evers said while the petition stemmed from the Marsh versus Baxter case, other WA growers had raised concerns about GM contamination.

“Other people have been concerned about it over time as well as to what would happen because we’ve seen what has happened overseas,” Ms Evers said.

“There is an association of GM-free farmers and I’ve had representatives from there come to see me specifically.

“Sometimes when a farmer has grown something and the GM material comes onto their property, they’re no longer able to sell their produce at the same level that they would have been in the past, so in Steve Marsh’s case he actually lost his organic standing.

“In other cases it could just be that they may have had organic canola and now they can’t sell it as organic.

“It’s really just putting in place should this event be likely to occur in the future that there would be some sort of compensation for it.”

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan has expressed her support for the inquiry and it was an important step to ensuring that GM and non-GM farming could co-exist.

“Growing GM crops makes financial sense for some farmers but if neighbouring farmers growing organic crops lose money as a result of contamination, we need to look at whether that financial burden should be shared,” Ms MacTiernan said.