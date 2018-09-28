 

Inspiring women share personal experiences

RACHEL CLARKE
28 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

DIVERSITY, innovation, well-being, knowledge and empowerment was portrayed through numerous women at the Women In Farming Enterprise (WIFE) annual seminar last week at Dowerin.

A wide range of speakers took to the podium to explain how they, as rural women, manage to be successful in their day to day life.

the seminar included Meckering farmer Ty Fulwood, Rabobank agricultural analyst Wesley Lefroy and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research sharing insights into WA agriculture, including mobile applications for farm management, the current global consumer trends in food and innovative technology to streamline sheep management.

Female speakers included Agristart’s Dr Natasha Ayers, Grubs Up entrepreneur Paula Pownall, Rustic Rural Life creator Nicky Brennan, caterer Sonya Ralph, Manavifarm Pastured Eggs farmer Robyn Cousins, Groan N Tone trainer Louise O’Neil, car dealership principal Leonie Knipe, grain marketer Mae Connelly, Planfarm Consultant agronomist Hilary Wittwer and Meat and Livestock project manager for genetics Caris Jones.

Guest speaker, winter paralympian and shark attack survivor Sean Pollard, shared his story of resilience, optimism and courage after his dramatic experience in 2014.

Mr Pollard, a double-hand amputee, delivered an inspiring presentation that captured what has allowed him to turn an incredible challenge into a positive outcome.

Surfing his whole life, Mr Pollard turned his misfortune into a positive, finishing seventh position in snow boarding at the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea earlier this year.

If anyone was to bring a room full of women to tears it was Mr Pollard, as he detailed the tragic events that lead to his life today.

Dowerin WIFE president Kezia Metcalf, also a speaker on the day, thanked branch members who put in a lot of effort to make the event happen.

“We started talking about the ideas for this on our trip home from Ongerup WIFE seminar last year and all of our meetings have been taken up with the organisation of the event,” Ms Metcalf said.

“Thank you to those who travelled a great distance to get to this seminar, with people as far as Ongerup, Burracoppin, Wubin, Wagin, Tenterden just to name a few.”

Ms Metcalf said the day was a great success and she was looking forward to the 2019 Lake Grace event.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables