DIVERSITY, innovation, well-being, knowledge and empowerment was portrayed through numerous women at the Women In Farming Enterprise (WIFE) annual seminar last week at Dowerin.

A wide range of speakers took to the podium to explain how they, as rural women, manage to be successful in their day to day life.

the seminar included Meckering farmer Ty Fulwood, Rabobank agricultural analyst Wesley Lefroy and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research sharing insights into WA agriculture, including mobile applications for farm management, the current global consumer trends in food and innovative technology to streamline sheep management.

Female speakers included Agristart’s Dr Natasha Ayers, Grubs Up entrepreneur Paula Pownall, Rustic Rural Life creator Nicky Brennan, caterer Sonya Ralph, Manavifarm Pastured Eggs farmer Robyn Cousins, Groan N Tone trainer Louise O’Neil, car dealership principal Leonie Knipe, grain marketer Mae Connelly, Planfarm Consultant agronomist Hilary Wittwer and Meat and Livestock project manager for genetics Caris Jones.

Guest speaker, winter paralympian and shark attack survivor Sean Pollard, shared his story of resilience, optimism and courage after his dramatic experience in 2014.

Mr Pollard, a double-hand amputee, delivered an inspiring presentation that captured what has allowed him to turn an incredible challenge into a positive outcome.

Surfing his whole life, Mr Pollard turned his misfortune into a positive, finishing seventh position in snow boarding at the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea earlier this year.

If anyone was to bring a room full of women to tears it was Mr Pollard, as he detailed the tragic events that lead to his life today.

Dowerin WIFE president Kezia Metcalf, also a speaker on the day, thanked branch members who put in a lot of effort to make the event happen.

“We started talking about the ideas for this on our trip home from Ongerup WIFE seminar last year and all of our meetings have been taken up with the organisation of the event,” Ms Metcalf said.

“Thank you to those who travelled a great distance to get to this seminar, with people as far as Ongerup, Burracoppin, Wubin, Wagin, Tenterden just to name a few.”

Ms Metcalf said the day was a great success and she was looking forward to the 2019 Lake Grace event.