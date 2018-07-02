ESTABLISHED international potash producer K&S KALI GmbH may distribute and sell WA-produced Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser in Australia and around the world.

Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL), which is trialling its proposed method for producing SoP from brine pumped from beneath a chain of salt lakes in the Little Sandy Desert and K&S have reached an in-principal agreement on the terms of an initial 10-year deal on product off-take, distribution and sales.

Under an agreed off-take terms sheet – effectively an agreement to sign an agreement – K&S will take all of KLL’s expected stage one production of 75,000 tonnes of SoP per annum and will distribute it both in Australia and through its existing global distribution networks.

K&S will also provide its product expertise and technical support to KLL during the design, construction and commissioning of its Beyondie SoP project located 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Kassel, Germany, K+S is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, has a market capitalisation of US$5.1 billion and employs about 15,000 people globally.

It is one of the top potash providers worldwide and the world’s largest salt producer.

It has mineral production sites in Europe and North and South America, as well as a worldwide sales network.

K&S already markets a range of SoP and Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertiliser products for agriculture and horticulture.

Its SoP products range includes some that are spread dry or sprayed in solution for broadacre farming applications and others specifically designed for use in fertigators for commercial greenhouse fruit and vegetable production.

Last Thursday KLL told the Australian Securities Exchange a formal binding off-take agreement was still to be signed and depended on certain conditions being met.

These, KLL said, included K&S completing due diligence and it completing a favourable bankable feasibility study, obtaining all approvals and tenure and its board determining to proceed with the remainder of a $124 million pre-production capital investment to develop the trial site into stage one production.