A SPRAY application expert has warned farmers they will need to virtually rule out night application of 2,4-D based products in order to limit the risk of drift due to inversion events.

Mary O’Brien, of Mary O’Brien Rural Enterprises, Queensland, said in light of proposed Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) changes to 2,4-D application, farmers needed to do everything right if they wanted the chemistry to remain as readily available as it is today.

2,4-D is a widely used herbicide used primarily in Australian systems for fallow weed control, particularly in summer.

The APVMA review comes because of high profile reports of spray drift from farmers using the product killing highly susceptible crops, such as cotton, grape vines or horticultural produce.

“2,4-D is a really important piece of chemistry and for the growers they need to be doing everything they can to show they are using it responsibly,” Ms O’Brien said.

“For me that would mean no spraying at night because the risk of inversion is just too great.

“In virtually all instances in Australian conditions over the summer, the risk of inversion grows at night, so it is something you have to weigh up very carefully.”

Ms O’Brien said people had disagreed with her on the matter, saying it was too hot to apply the product effectively in the day time in the Australian summer, but she said the risk and reward showed a slight reduction in efficacy may be the price they had to pay to keep the chemistry.

“2,4-D use is under the microscope at present and if I was them I would not be providing any reasons to have the restrictions tightened once again.

“If you won’t stop spraying at night you have to do absolutely everything right in terms of application, make sure your sprayer is putting out that extra coarse droplet, have the boom right down as low as you can go and slow down.

“You can have the best nozzle set up in the world but if you are spraying at 30 kilometres per hour at night there is still the risk of inversion.”