COMBINING traditional knowledge of caring for country with modern science is the way forward for the pastoral region and outback Western Australia, according to Regional Development and Food and Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

“I honestly don’t see the conflict,” Ms MacTiernan said last week as she launched the second of the Outback Papers series funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, in Kings Park, Perth.

The first of the series was a scientific report with the second, My Country, Our Outback: Voices from the land of hope and change in Australia’s heartland, reporting on 12 case studies of people and projects involved in restoring or managing the natural environment in outback Australia, including three in WA.

They are the Clinch family on Nallan station in the Murchison region, Ngadu conservation co-ordinators Les Schultz and David Graham who are custodians of the Great Western Woodland country north of Esperance and the Charles Darwin Reserve created in the northern Wheatbelt.

“To me the story of this book is how we can get the benefit of the traditional knowledge of stewardship of the land and combine this with modern, progressive western science to produce something absolutely incredible out in the outback,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“I think one of the great benefits of producing this book is, from my experience, people who are on the land really learn from the stories of others.

“The stories here are from the pastoralists who have determined that they are going to derive economic value but do it at the same time as they restore the land,” she said.

“For the long-term economic benefit, social benefit, community benefit of those outback communities, we have to keep alive the understanding of how we care for the country.

“The message is that we can get much more benefit, on every measure, by careful, responsible stewardship of the land.”

Ms MacTiernan told the audience of more than 150 conservationists, scientists, researchers, pastoralists, politicians, business people and traditional custodians of country, that she was aware “a couple” of pastoralists were concerned by the implication of her launching the report.