LANDMARK is proud to be in its 44th year of sponsoring country football in Western Australia said company general manager southern Justin Lynn at the launch of the Landmark Country Football Championships recently.

“Landmark does understand that country footy players are a vital part in the community in all country communities,” Mr Lynn said.

“Something that we pride ourselves on at Landmark is the majority of our management has spent a long time in the country and has been intimately involved in footy teams throughout the whole of our region in Western Australia.

“We do understand that the footy club is more than just a sporting club in all these communities, it is somewhere nowadays where netball, hockey, footy, everything is played on the same day and it is the lifeblood for many of the communities.”

Mr Lynn said Landmark had contributed more than $2 million to country football in its 44-year involvement and its commitment to the WA Country Football League is $100,000 a year.

He said that did not include individual sponsorships made to many regional clubs from individual stores.

“Landmark continues to invest in all of the communities that we are in,” Mr Lynn said.

“When I speak of the investment we make, it’s not just in the bricks and mortar and services we provide to the farming community, it’s also around a lot of the people that we have living in those locations.”