 

Latevo rebounds with crop protection plan

ANDREW MARSHALL
29 Mar, 2018 09:19 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Latevo chief executive officer, Andrew Trotter.
Latevo chief executive officer, Andrew Trotter.

MULTI-peril crop insurance pioneer Latevo is returning to the farm income protection market in 2018 after bowing out last season.

The company, which first championed multi-peril insurance in 2014, said it had re-configured its coverage plan to provide a more cost-effective and comprehensive income protection solution than before.

It was conscious farmers had been reluctant to commit to past coverage by various emerging multi-peril coverage providers, uneasy about the upfront costs involved.

Latevo’s new farm income protection plan’s cost is equivalent to the price of a summer spray – roughly as much as half the price of its old insurance model.

“That’s exactly the sort of price range farmers and their representatives have been calling for,” said Latevo chief executive officer Andrew Trotter.

Price points will range from $14 a hectare to a maximum of $26/ha for sizeable coverage of up to 90 per cent of average crop income.

“To deliver the correct price we needed to find like-minded partners and we’ve been able to find it with certain underwriters at Lloyd’s,” Mr Trotter said.

Last year, the company’s early momentum in the market stalled when it was unable to lock in strong enough underwriter commitment for the 2017-18 cropping season.

Latevo’s revised plan is based on a customised crop income protection model to recover cropping costs if a farmer is hit by the devastating effects of drought, flood, frost, heat stress or other designated perils.

The new model splits in three categories enabling progressive coverage during the season, depending on seasonal conditions and the growers’ choice.

“Changes from our original product make the offering far more specific to the individual farmer,” Mr Trotter said.

Latevo had also invested significantly in technology to make the application process more refined and user-friendly, via an online application process.

To gain a full understanding of a growers’ financial history and offer a competitively priced solution the individual financial assessment component will be provided by Agri-Analytics, simplifying the application process.

Latevo operations head Felicity Nolen said providing the best price point involved a high-level of due diligence to assess each farming entity on their individual merits.

Latevo will also launch a crop monitor, which incorporates an on-farm weather station.

The custom application, developed by Geosys, integrates its proprietary algorithms to better monitor crops throughout the season.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables