 

Learn how to build a better beef cow

05 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Dr Enoch Bergman will be at the Muresk Institute, Northam, on Monday, August 13 where he will deliver his ‘Building a Better Cow’ presentation.
Dr Enoch Bergman will be at the Muresk Institute, Northam, on Monday, August 13 where he will deliver his ‘Building a Better Cow’ presentation.

ARE you interested in improving the reproductive efficiency of your herd and ramping up your genetics at the same time?

If you do then you will not want to miss the presentation by veterinarian Enoch Bergman on Monday, August 13, at the Muresk Institute, Northam.

The Institute has hosted Dr Bergman in the past where he provided a successful presentation to producers on strategies to improve the lifetime reproductive efficiency of beef cattle.

This time he will discuss ‘Building a Better Cow’ as part of an afternoon field day which will include a live demonstration of Fixed Time Artificial Insemination (FTAI) over Muresk’s demonstration herd.

Dr Bergman said by implementing modern synchronisation programs producers can achieve more pregnancies in a tighter window from heifers, by shortening and simplifying the calving season.

“Synchronisation programs also provide windows of opportunity to integrate FTAI into your heifer mating program as well, allowing you to source semen from proven low birth weight, high weaning weight bulls to produce the best possible crop of calves out of your heifers,” Dr Bergman said.

“If you want better cows, you have to build them.”

The field day will also include data from a three year Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) Producer Demonstration Site (PDS) project underway in Esperance conducted by the beef branch of ASHEEP and Swans Veterinary Services.

Dr Bergman said the MLA PDS is designed to directly compare the financial outcomes of integrating FTAI into commercial heifer mating programs versus traditional mating.

“On enrolled properties, a randomly selected proportion of their heifers are synchronised to be artificially inseminated on the planned mating start date, and the remainder of the heifers are joined with bulls as per normal,” Dr Bergman said.

“Ten days later, the AI’d heifers rejoin the naturally mated heifers and bulls.

“Essentially, we hi-jacked half of the heifers on a number of Esperance farms that hadn’t previously been AI’d.

“We have tracked conception rates, dystocia rates (calving trouble), calf deaths, heifer deaths, and calving distributions so far and intend to capture rebreeding rates and weaning rates this spring.”

Dr Bergman said they were in their second year of the program and the response from the participants had been phenomenal.

“Most have indicated they will begin integrating FTAI into their heifer mating programs once the trial concludes and some have already dropped out in order to integrate AI over all of their heifers,” he said.

“That is the goal of a PDS project, so I guess we can consider it successful so far.”

The second year of the program and the collation of last year’s results is well under way.

“Our goal is to be able to quantify the cost and financial return of integrating FTAI into commercial heifer mating programs,” Dr Bergman said.

“By tightening up the calving distribution through synchrony and reducing calving trouble both by simplifying observation and bull selection we can set heifers up to succeed going forward into their second joining.

“This is where I believe the real value lies.”

The PDS is designed to measure some of the outcomes of strategies advocated in Dr Bergman’s Building a Better Cow presentation.

The talk will focus on strategies to optimise conception rates and improve the likelihood of heifers experiencing a short early calving without calving complications.

“If a young cow successfully delivers her second calf early in her second calving season, she is more likely to be and remain a profitable animal,” he said.

“Each year thereafter we can expect her to be more likely to calve earlier and therefore wean a heavier calf.”

He said in order to calve early as a 3yo, it has to have calved early as a 2yo heifer without calving trouble and as producers we have to make this happen.

The half day presentation, tailored to commercial beef producers, will commence at 1pm and should be finished by 4:30pm.

The cost to attendee is $50, while there is a discounted rate of $25 for students.

p To Register to attend contact Prue Jenkins at the Muresk Institute on 08 9690 1556 or email: prue.jenkins@ dtwd.wa.gov.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables