ARE you interested in improving the reproductive efficiency of your herd and ramping up your genetics at the same time?

If you do then you will not want to miss the presentation by veterinarian Enoch Bergman on Monday, August 13, at the Muresk Institute, Northam.

The Institute has hosted Dr Bergman in the past where he provided a successful presentation to producers on strategies to improve the lifetime reproductive efficiency of beef cattle.

This time he will discuss ‘Building a Better Cow’ as part of an afternoon field day which will include a live demonstration of Fixed Time Artificial Insemination (FTAI) over Muresk’s demonstration herd.

Dr Bergman said by implementing modern synchronisation programs producers can achieve more pregnancies in a tighter window from heifers, by shortening and simplifying the calving season.

“Synchronisation programs also provide windows of opportunity to integrate FTAI into your heifer mating program as well, allowing you to source semen from proven low birth weight, high weaning weight bulls to produce the best possible crop of calves out of your heifers,” Dr Bergman said.

“If you want better cows, you have to build them.”

The field day will also include data from a three year Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) Producer Demonstration Site (PDS) project underway in Esperance conducted by the beef branch of ASHEEP and Swans Veterinary Services.

Dr Bergman said the MLA PDS is designed to directly compare the financial outcomes of integrating FTAI into commercial heifer mating programs versus traditional mating.

“On enrolled properties, a randomly selected proportion of their heifers are synchronised to be artificially inseminated on the planned mating start date, and the remainder of the heifers are joined with bulls as per normal,” Dr Bergman said.

“Ten days later, the AI’d heifers rejoin the naturally mated heifers and bulls.

“Essentially, we hi-jacked half of the heifers on a number of Esperance farms that hadn’t previously been AI’d.