LEADERS from the world’s fourth largest seed breeding and marketing company have been given an insight into farming in the WA Wheatbelt after a tour of Coorow recently.

Although not typically a tourist destination, more than a dozen representatives from French co-operative Limagrain travelled three and a half hours to the Wheatbelt’s northern agricultural zone, where they toured farms and grain handling facilities and met with local industry members on Friday.

The tour was part of the company’s visit down under for the opening of Australian Grain Technologies’ (AGT) new $20 million Southern Crop Breeding Centre at Roseworthy, South Australia, which officially opened its doors last Tuesday.

Limagrain has been a shareholder of AGT – Australia’s largest plant breeding company – since 2008 and has since worked closely alongside fellow AGT partners the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), the South Australian government and the University of Adelaide, South Australia, on plant breeding ventures across multiple crops.

Based in central France, Limagrain is the world’s biggest wheat breeding company and employs more than 10,000 people in 55 countries across the globe.

The farmer-owned co-operative has an annual turnover of more than $4 billion (2.5bn euros), made through its production and distribution of field seeds, vegetable seeds, garden products, cereal ingredients and bakery products.

Limagrain Asia-Pacific chief executive officer and AGT director Cécile Richard said the company’s relationship with AGT had been extremely successful, and travelling to Australia for the opening of the new research facility was seen as a high priority.

Ms Richard said the week-long tour of Australia had given the delegation of Limagrain board members and executives a greater insight into the company’s relationship with its Australian partner.

“We have a lot of genetics moving from Australia to the rest of the world, and the rest of the world back to Australia,” Ms Richard said.