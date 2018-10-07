 

Limagrain builds local connections

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
07 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
More than a dozen representatives from global seed breeding company Limagrain made their way to the Birch family farm at Coorow last Friday, where they met with local grain industry leaders for a tour of the northern Wheatbelt.
More than a dozen representatives from global seed breeding company Limagrain made their way to the Birch family farm at Coorow last Friday, where they met with local grain industry leaders for a tour of the northern Wheatbelt.

LEADERS from the world’s fourth largest seed breeding and marketing company have been given an insight into farming in the WA Wheatbelt after a tour of Coorow recently.

Although not typically a tourist destination, more than a dozen representatives from French co-operative Limagrain travelled three and a half hours to the Wheatbelt’s northern agricultural zone, where they toured farms and grain handling facilities and met with local industry members on Friday.

The tour was part of the company’s visit down under for the opening of Australian Grain Technologies’ (AGT) new $20 million Southern Crop Breeding Centre at Roseworthy, South Australia, which officially opened its doors last Tuesday.

Limagrain has been a shareholder of AGT – Australia’s largest plant breeding company – since 2008 and has since worked closely alongside fellow AGT partners the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), the South Australian government and the University of Adelaide, South Australia, on plant breeding ventures across multiple crops.

Based in central France, Limagrain is the world’s biggest wheat breeding company and employs more than 10,000 people in 55 countries across the globe.

The farmer-owned co-operative has an annual turnover of more than $4 billion (2.5bn euros), made through its production and distribution of field seeds, vegetable seeds, garden products, cereal ingredients and bakery products.

Limagrain Asia-Pacific chief executive officer and AGT director Cécile Richard said the company’s relationship with AGT had been extremely successful, and travelling to Australia for the opening of the new research facility was seen as a high priority.

Ms Richard said the week-long tour of Australia had given the delegation of Limagrain board members and executives a greater insight into the company’s relationship with its Australian partner.

“We have a lot of genetics moving from Australia to the rest of the world, and the rest of the world back to Australia,” Ms Richard said.

“We are also conducting very big research products with AGT like DNA analysis and we’ve working to strengthen their genomic selection projects, and all of these projects work as common projects.

“It’s not a purely financial relationship and I think that’s why it works.”

Ms Richard said the delegation – including six farmer directors – was keen to visit an Australian grain farm during its visit, and GrainGrowers deputy chairperson and former AGT director Rod Birch’s Coorow property was a selected as an ideal option.

Limagrain Field Seeds Division chief executive officer Bruno Carette said while the WA farming environment was vastly different to the agricultural landscape in France, French growers on the tour were very keen to learn from their Australian counterparts.

He said the group left the Wheatbelt extremely impressed by the State’s farming practices.

“What is really interesting for us is to see how well thought-out, structured and run agriculture is in WA, I think it’s a unique place,” Mr Carette said.

“I don’t think there is any other region I can think of where there is such a serious focus on sustainability of operations, of trying to really use sustainable, smart agricultural practices to try to extract the best value of what, at the base, is a really sub-optimal environment.

“Travelling around we can see that farmers here know what they’re doing, and they’re doing it with great attention to managing their ecosystems.

“It’s quite impressive – rarely in my career have I seen people who are paying so much attention to crop rotations.”

The tour group was given an overview of the WA grains industry by representatives from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, GrainGrowers, Landmark and the Liebe Group.

Mr Carette said the French could learn a lot from WA’s wheat industry participants, whose knowledge and investment in the cereal was highly regarded by Limagrain.

“As a breeding organisation we have two strategy crops – one is corn and one is wheat – and what we have seen here in Australia is an entire region that is really specialising in wheat with a very well-structured philosophy on how to approach its overseas markets, mainly in Asia,” Mr Carette said.

“I think Australia will continue to play a big role in wheat supply worldwide so Limagrain needs to maintain or if possible continue to develop its connection with not only our AGT partner but also with the expertise and knowledge that exists here in WA around wheat.”

Mr Birch – who hosted the delegation – described the visit from Limagrain as a great honour, which benefited both Australian and French parties.

He said those involved in the experience learnt that Australian and French farmers had a lot in common, and hoped the relationship could be continued in the future.

“Limagrain really interests me because it’s a French farmer co-operative on global stage - from a province in France it’s grown like crazy into a global behemoth,” Mr Birch said.

“I think we’ve got so much to learn from people that are doing similar things in other parts of the world and this is just an example of that.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables