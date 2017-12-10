A QUIET revolution is happening in a laboratory in a factory at Kwinana which could change the face of WA agriculture cropping.
The subject matter is liquid nutrients, which is widely tipped to create a major shift in crop establishment and crop nutrition in WA within the next five years.
It will involve improved seed dressings and in-furrow and foliar nutrient treatments.
The laboratory belongs to Nutrian Liquid Fertiliser director and chemical engineer Dave Seagreen, who is involved in world-leading science, applicable to balanced nutrient formulations with particle sizes at a nano level below one micron.
Mr Seagreen said he had made some major breakthroughs in nutrient development.
“Understanding how to formulate nutrients is critical to achieving the balance you are looking for and it’s not an easy thing to do,” Mr Seagreen said.
“But we’ve been able to achieve some significant successes.”
Mr Seagreen’s work already is seeing liquid formulation products specifically designed for canola, lupins and pastures, with cereals in the development stage.
Additionally he has developed liquid formulations for calcium, magnesium and trace elements, along with lime, gypsum and dolomite.
Trial work throughout the Wheatbelt has vindicated Mr Seagreen’s focus on yield benefits.
“All our trials in a range of crops are showing the type of yield increases that can provide farmers with that return on investment they’re looking for,” he said.
Mr Seagreen is excited about a major trial program next year involving Primaries CRT and Ausplow.
“We’ll have our foliar formulation for wheat ready for testing next year and I am looking forward to that,” he said.
Other formulations Mr Seagreen has developed are applicable to horticulture, viticulture, floriculture and market gardening and his products are exported mainly to developing African countries such as Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.
“Zambia and Kenya are very advanced in using liquid nutrients for their crops, which are sold into mainland Europe,” he said.
“In Kenya, five jumbo jets leave Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a day with a whole range of vegetables and the country is the main supplier of cut flowers to Holland.”
According to Mr Seagreen, liquid nutrients were a natural progression from an Australian broadacre cropping culture that had always relied on granular fertilisers.
“There already are plenty of examples where liquids are used in broadacre agriculture but we’re trying to make a difference in nutrient availability to the soil and delivering quality products that meet strict Australian quality standards, such as ISO 9001 to which we are accredited,” he said.
“Our aim is to develop products with a long shelf life and formulations that are not antagonistic in tank mixes and are easier to handle.
“But perhaps the biggest thing is ensuring we’re getting a balanced nutrition outcome which can deliver a product performance outcome.”
Mr Seagreen started his company in WA in 2005 after a 30-year career as a chemical engineer and a 25 year role as a liquid nutrient consultant for specialist companies throughout Africa, Europe, the United States and Canada.
“I have no doubt we are witnessing a big change in the way farmers are assessing farming systems in WA and part of that is looking at the role of liquid nutrients,” he said.
“I’m not advocating throwing the baby out with the bath water, but the nutrients we have developed in liquid form provide farmers with another option, which I believe has many benefits.”