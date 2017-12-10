A QUIET revolution is happening in a laboratory in a factory at Kwinana which could change the face of WA agriculture cropping.

The subject matter is liquid nutrients, which is widely tipped to create a major shift in crop establishment and crop nutrition in WA within the next five years.

It will involve improved seed dressings and in-furrow and foliar nutrient treatments.

The laboratory belongs to Nutrian Liquid Fertiliser director and chemical engineer Dave Seagreen, who is involved in world-leading science, applicable to balanced nutrient formulations with particle sizes at a nano level below one micron.

Mr Seagreen said he had made some major breakthroughs in nutrient development.

“Understanding how to formulate nutrients is critical to achieving the balance you are looking for and it’s not an easy thing to do,” Mr Seagreen said.

“But we’ve been able to achieve some significant successes.”

Mr Seagreen’s work already is seeing liquid formulation products specifically designed for canola, lupins and pastures, with cereals in the development stage.

Additionally he has developed liquid formulations for calcium, magnesium and trace elements, along with lime, gypsum and dolomite.

Trial work throughout the Wheatbelt has vindicated Mr Seagreen’s focus on yield benefits.

“All our trials in a range of crops are showing the type of yield increases that can provide farmers with that return on investment they’re looking for,” he said.

Mr Seagreen is excited about a major trial program next year involving Primaries CRT and Ausplow.

“We’ll have our foliar formulation for wheat ready for testing next year and I am looking forward to that,” he said.

Other formulations Mr Seagreen has developed are applicable to horticulture, viticulture, floriculture and market gardening and his products are exported mainly to developing African countries such as Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

“Zambia and Kenya are very advanced in using liquid nutrients for their crops, which are sold into mainland Europe,” he said.