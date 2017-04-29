KEY relationships with producers and cattle stockpiling properties have allowed the state-of-the-art abattoir near Darwin, owned by big beef business Australian Agricultural Company, to operate with minimal disruption through the wet season.

It’s a formidable achievement for the biggest meatworks investment in the Territory.

The $100 million Livingstone Beef has continually processed at capacity of about 500 head per day this year, apart from one week in February when monsoonal rains halted deliveries and the additional odd Friday shutdown over the past couple of months.

That marks the first full wet season of processing since the facility began operations in 2014 and is of particular note given it comes in a year when reduced throughput was widely experienced in the processing sector courtesy of tough trading conditions.

“We have proven much better this year at meeting our goal of setting up for continual supply through the wet season,” AACo’s managing director Jason Strong said.

The doors at Livingstone were opened as part of this year’s Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association conference in Darwin, with supply manager Steven Pocock showing visitors through the Halal-accredited facility, including a viewing of the air-conditioned production floor which was processing a good line of backgrounded cows from the AAco supply chain.

Top-of-the-line efficiencies in place, including hot boning, or immediate boning after slaughter, mean a carcase moves through the production line in the space of just 45 minutes.

Livingstone was built to supply the 90CL (chemical lean), or manufacturing meat, export market, with hot boning being the most efficient way to do that, Mr Pocock explained.

“Most of our cow product goes to the United States but we supply four main markets from Livingstone – rumps, for example, can stay in the domestic space or go to an overseas customer,” he said.

Markets have evolved since Livingstone began, so the operation is also broadening its horizons.