 

Livingstone Beef broadens its horizons

SHAN GOODWIN
29 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The impressive Livingstone Beef, near Darwin, has continually processed at capacity of about 500 head per day this year.
We have proven much better this year at meeting our goal
The impressive Livingstone Beef, near Darwin, has continually processed at capacity of about 500 head per day this year.

KEY relationships with producers and cattle stockpiling properties have allowed the state-of-the-art abattoir near Darwin, owned by big beef business Australian Agricultural Company, to operate with minimal disruption through the wet season.

It’s a formidable achievement for the biggest meatworks investment in the Territory.

The $100 million Livingstone Beef has continually processed at capacity of about 500 head per day this year, apart from one week in February when monsoonal rains halted deliveries and the additional odd Friday shutdown over the past couple of months.

That marks the first full wet season of processing since the facility began operations in 2014 and is of particular note given it comes in a year when reduced throughput was widely experienced in the processing sector courtesy of tough trading conditions.

“We have proven much better this year at meeting our goal of setting up for continual supply through the wet season,” AACo’s managing director Jason Strong said.

The doors at Livingstone were opened as part of this year’s Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association conference in Darwin, with supply manager Steven Pocock showing visitors through the Halal-accredited facility, including a viewing of the air-conditioned production floor which was processing a good line of backgrounded cows from the AAco supply chain.

Top-of-the-line efficiencies in place, including hot boning, or immediate boning after slaughter, mean a carcase moves through the production line in the space of just 45 minutes.

Livingstone was built to supply the 90CL (chemical lean), or manufacturing meat, export market, with hot boning being the most efficient way to do that, Mr Pocock explained.

“Most of our cow product goes to the United States but we supply four main markets from Livingstone – rumps, for example, can stay in the domestic space or go to an overseas customer,” he said.

Markets have evolved since Livingstone began, so the operation is also broadening its horizons.

Three trials of buffalo processing have been run, all very successful.

The turnoff from the first trial went into the domestic market for manufacturing type products like pies and buff burgers.

Mr Pocock said AACo was keen to keep rolling the buffalo concept out and grow the market on the other side.

“We get a phone call once a fortnight from someone looking for buffalo but we need to build relationships on both sides to make it a long-term venture,” he said.

“The more varied a supply we have coming through Livingstone, the more sustainable we set ourselves up to be.”

Livingstone Beef’s cattle supply comes from both AACo’s own pastoral properties and purchases from throughout the Territory, the Kimberley and Northern Queensland.

Mr Pocock said it was born of the desire to make the most of cull cows and cull export steers.

Some Northern cattle were not viable to send to market before the plant arrived, given the nearest abattoir option then was 2500 kilometres from Darwin, in Townsville, and southern facilities are also often impractical options due to lengthy transportation distances and associated costs.

Livingstone has three ways of purchasing stock: a hot standard carcase weight grid, liveweight buying and on a dollars-per-head basis.

“This part of the world is developing, giving options and allowing producers to be more and more efficient and that’s why the investment in a plant here is justified but also helps build confidence, investment and overall development in the north,” Mr Pocock said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables