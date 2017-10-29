WAFARMERS has clarified its position on the grain stocks information debate, reissuing its support for the CBH Group’s release of receival information this harvest while reinstating its stance against legislation mandating grain stocks reporting.

For the first time this harvest, CBH will provide growers with receival and quality information each week on its LoadNet portal from Friday, November 3.

This will include tonnage received by class and port zone and aggregated quality information by grade and port zone.

For wheat this will be based on aggregated quality for nominated grain, so Quality Optimisation can be considered.

Last week WAFarmers said it backed the release of the information which would improve market transparency and allow growers to make better informed marketing and agronomic decisions.

“WAFarmers supports equal access to harvest delivery information as made available to the trade by CBH and Bunge,” WAFarmers said in a statement.

“The information provided by bulk handling companies this season is essential, as voluntary declaration of stocks information would prevent government intervention and legislation.

“At this time, WAFarmers does not support legislation mandating grain stocks reporting.”

WAFarmers has previously stated its preference for the voluntary declaration of aggregated stocks information by bulk handlers, but has said it was willing to look at regulation as a last resort.

WAFarmers Grain Section president Duncan Young said WAFarmers had always been against the legislation of mandatory grain stocks reporting, but wanted to reissue its position for the release of receival information on a voluntary basis to avoid misinterpretation.

Mr Young said the information from the State’s bulk handlers was a step towards “a more level playing field”.

“It’s just allowing growers to know what’s there, get the same information as the marketers already get and then they can use that information how they see fit,” Mr Young said.

“What they do with that information is entirely up to the grower but at least they have that information.

“There’s a myriad of things that growers can use it for and it’s not going to be the same for every grower, it just allows them to make more informed decisions.”

Mr Young said the national discussion on grains stocks must take into account the dominance of export markets in WA, compared to significant domestic markets in other parts of Australia.