A SPECIAL beer will be produced next year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Meckering earthquake that flattened the town on October 14, 1969.

The quake measured 6.9 on the Richter Scale, making it one of the biggest recorded in Australia’s seismic history and was felt across a 700 kilometre radius.

It left hundreds of families homeless and injured 20 people, but luckily, no one was killed.

In the lead up to the 50th anniversary creative locals will produce their own beer to mark the occasion.

One of the people behind the project is local farmer Rebekah Burges who said the idea came from a conversation she had with fellow farmers in Vietnam as part of the CBH Group study tour in early July.

“The idea of a commemorative brew came up and it was mentioned that someone could provide us with a beer from barley direct from the paddock, without going through the malting process,” Ms Burges said.

She then made contact with Nigel Metz from Lucky Bay Brewing in Esperance who said he could help out.

“I then went to the local sporting club and asked if they would get onboard to fund it and they were keen to do that,” Ms Burges said.

“I outlined what the fees would be and the potential income for the community, in addition to trying to do something special for the 50th anniversary of the earthquake.

“They also saw that it was a great way to raise some funds for the local sporting club which does most of its own fundraising.”

A project team was then formed to co-ordinate the event that will be held on October 13-14, 2018 at the memorial rose garden in the town centre.

Plans include a gala dinner for 300 people in a marquee on the Saturday night with the focus being on a paddock-to-plate concept.

“We will have a local brew that is made from barley grown in Meckering and we know it is grown from here because we are supplying it,” Ms Burges said.

Local farmers have the opportunity to supply the Bass barley, with one batch of 250 kilograms required.