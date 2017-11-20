 

Local beer provides anniversary cheer

DARREN O'DEA
20 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Meckering Sporting Club president Jeff Snooke and local farmer Rebekah Burges toast using local Bass barley to produce a commemorative beer next year.
Meckering Sporting Club president Jeff Snooke and local farmer Rebekah Burges toast using local Bass barley to produce a commemorative beer next year.

A SPECIAL beer will be produced next year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Meckering earthquake that flattened the town on October 14, 1969.

The quake measured 6.9 on the Richter Scale, making it one of the biggest recorded in Australia’s seismic history and was felt across a 700 kilometre radius.

It left hundreds of families homeless and injured 20 people, but luckily, no one was killed.

In the lead up to the 50th anniversary creative locals will produce their own beer to mark the occasion.

One of the people behind the project is local farmer Rebekah Burges who said the idea came from a conversation she had with fellow farmers in Vietnam as part of the CBH Group study tour in early July.

“The idea of a commemorative brew came up and it was mentioned that someone could provide us with a beer from barley direct from the paddock, without going through the malting process,” Ms Burges said.

She then made contact with Nigel Metz from Lucky Bay Brewing in Esperance who said he could help out.

“I then went to the local sporting club and asked if they would get onboard to fund it and they were keen to do that,” Ms Burges said.

“I outlined what the fees would be and the potential income for the community, in addition to trying to do something special for the 50th anniversary of the earthquake.

“They also saw that it was a great way to raise some funds for the local sporting club which does most of its own fundraising.”

A project team was then formed to co-ordinate the event that will be held on October 13-14, 2018 at the memorial rose garden in the town centre.

Plans include a gala dinner for 300 people in a marquee on the Saturday night with the focus being on a paddock-to-plate concept.

“We will have a local brew that is made from barley grown in Meckering and we know it is grown from here because we are supplying it,” Ms Burges said.

Local farmers have the opportunity to supply the Bass barley, with one batch of 250 kilograms required.

Ms Burges said to be in the running farmers had to send their CBH details after they delivered a load and keep aside 250kg.

If their Bass barley is the closest to the required specifications, they will have to store it in a dry and hygienic location until July next year when it will then be delivered to Esperance.

This will then make 100 cases of commemorative beer, with 24 bottles in each case.

Organisers said they would put some of the beer in kegs that will be used at the anniversary function.

The farmer with the winning entry will also be part of the process to name the golden drop.

Ms Burges said they expected the beer would be in demand.

“It will be a premium, boutique beer and will have a premium price,” she said.

Bass and Scope are the primary barley varieties grown in the Meckering area but Scope can not be used as it is harder to deal with in the brewing process.

Farmers have until the end of harvest to commit to the competition and lodge their details.

Planning is now underway for the rest of the event to mark the 50th anniversary of the devastating earthquake.

The CBH Group, through its Grass Roots funds, is helping out with the cost of the marquee for the event.

Ms Burges said they would now be seeking more corporate support for the event and looking at what local produce they can showcase at the dinner.

Meckering Sporting Club president Jeff Snooke is right behind the project and didn’t hesitate to be part of it.

“It will be 50 years since the earthquake and it is a good excuse to commemorate that anniversary and the sporting club is the only place we have in town to go – we don’t have a pub anymore,” Mr Snooke said.

“Everyone in the community thought it was a good idea and with Rebekah’s driving force, it will be a really good weekend.

“There are quite a few growers in the district who will be entering, so it will be a good competition I think.”

Mr Snooke is one of the Bass barley growers and started harvest on Saturday, November 4, saying things were going “so far, so good”.

For more information on the competiton call Rebekah Burges on 0428 871 202.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables