 

MacTiernan commits to ongoing research

KRISTEN FROST
08 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
p WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, speaking at LambEx 2018 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan spoke to the 987 delegates at LambEx 2018 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday, on behalf of major event partner, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

Ms MacTiernan said the $7 billion per year sheep, wool and meat industry was written in the history of this country.

“It is an incredible industry and has often been through some very turbulent times,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“Our hearts go out to those farmers and New South Wales and Queensland in particular who are currently going through a devastating drought.”

Ms MacTiernan acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the live export trade.

“We need to work together so we can get that industry restarted in a month’s time when the worst of the heat is over and get it restarted with reputable operators and with adequate vessels,” she said.

“What we need to do is get some clarity on the stocking densities for the next nine months so that operators can understand the commercial decisions that they have to make and get on with the task.”

Ms MacTiernan said more importantly the government’s focus was on contributing to the resilience in the live trade industry so sheep producers could have choices.

“To have the flexibility that they need to respond to changing market conditions.

“And to do that we need to be on top of the science – the technology and the agronomy.”

Another focus was the DPIRD’s research capabilities.

Ms MacTiernan said the State government was committed to the ongoing development of DPIRD’s Katanning research facility as a national sheep research centre.

“In recent years we have put more than $1 million into the research facility so that we can continue to attract the research and increase the collaboration between the State government and other research institutions,” she said.

The minister said this included $900,000 being used for new investment into the research station for the development of a feed efficiency shed.

“This will help us take to the next level the work that we are doing on the national genetic resource flock,” Ms MacTiernan said.

That flock is used to progeny test industry sires for traits such as meat quality which cant be measured in live animals.

The feed efficiency shed will enable them to assess the feed intake of individual sheep to be determined to identify the animals that most efficiently use the feed.

It will work hand in hand with their DEXA equipment.

“The capabilities of DEXA now with the feed efficiency shed will allow researches to identify those genetic traits that will help fast track that selection of the best breeding stock,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“We think it is going to be an important part of producing that catalyst for growth.”

FarmWeekly

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer's $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China's Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China's ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market's rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

