 

Managing risk critical in marginal areas

03 May, 2017 04:00 AM
2014 Nuffield scholar Bob Nixon on his family's property near Kalannie. He travelled to several countries studying yields when farming in a dry climate.
Crop rotation and diversity are powerful tools
THE need for techniques to improve grain yields and manage costs in the face of a drying climate is common to many areas around the world, but in the eastern Wheatbelt it is even more critical.

Bob Nixon, who was a 2014 Nuffield scholar, has looked into ways of reducing risk in low rainfall and yield areas.

He has focused on adding low-risk crop diversity and techniques to manage costs and lower the break-even yield.

“A 10-15 per cent decline in winter rainfall and an increase in seasonal variability has created serious challenges for farm businesses in the eastern Wheatbelt of Western Australia,” Mr Nixon said.

“On many eastern Wheatbelt farms, the 10-year wheat average has dropped 250 kilograms per hectare since the end of the 1990s.

“Crop rotation and diversity are powerful tools in managing cereal production costs because they lower disease and weed burdens in a paddock whilst enhancing cereal yields.

“In the eastern Wheatbelt canola has replaced legumes as the main rotation crop due to factors such as the soil’s high salinity, acidity, sodicity and the dry and variable climate.”

Mr Nixon and his family operate an 18,500 hectare broadacre cropping and sheep property near Kalannie.

The operation consists of wheat, barley and canola.

The Nixons are selling their Merino sheep enterprise.

Mr Nixon’s scholarship was supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

For his studies he travelled to Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Kenya and Italy and he has concluded that crop rotation is essential to maintaining crop yields.

He recommends growers in the eastern Wheatbelt adopt several strategies in their farm management plans.

“Break crop strategies where growers are combining a chemical fallow with improved oilseed traits will underpin on-going success in the eastern Wheatbelt,” he said.

“Lighter soil types play a larger role in generating profit in drier years.

“It is important to cost-effectively fix soil constraints such as pH to maximise production.

“There is also a need to retain ground cover to protect soil and keep it soft and friable to support dry seeding, so the use of livestock should be evaluated.”

Mr Nixon said dry seeding was the main driver of improved machinery and water use efficiency in the eastern Wheatbelt.

He said the agricultural industry needed to focus on up-skilling management and employee capacity to manage economies of scale.

“As farm size increases so must the capability to pay attention to detail with management becoming the limiting factor,” he said.

Mr Nixon said business diversification and value adding were difficult to achieve in the eastern Wheatbelt due to a lack of water, high labour costs and limited product range for value adding.

“We have no choice but to rise to the challenge to be the most efficient, lowest-cost producers in the world with the flexibility to adapt to change,” he said.

“High input costs will most likely be here to stay so the goal is to achieve the same yield with more efficient use of inputs.”

Nuffield Australia provides opportunities to Australian primary producers and managers to travel the globe investigating a research topic important to them and Australian agriculture.

Scholars are provided with a $30,000 bursary to embark on a 16-week program consisting of group and individual travel over an 18-month period.

Applications are open and close on Friday, June 16.

More information, nuffield.com.au

FarmWeekly

