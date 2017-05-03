THE need for techniques to improve grain yields and manage costs in the face of a drying climate is common to many areas around the world, but in the eastern Wheatbelt it is even more critical.

Bob Nixon, who was a 2014 Nuffield scholar, has looked into ways of reducing risk in low rainfall and yield areas.

He has focused on adding low-risk crop diversity and techniques to manage costs and lower the break-even yield.

“A 10-15 per cent decline in winter rainfall and an increase in seasonal variability has created serious challenges for farm businesses in the eastern Wheatbelt of Western Australia,” Mr Nixon said.

“On many eastern Wheatbelt farms, the 10-year wheat average has dropped 250 kilograms per hectare since the end of the 1990s.

“Crop rotation and diversity are powerful tools in managing cereal production costs because they lower disease and weed burdens in a paddock whilst enhancing cereal yields.

“In the eastern Wheatbelt canola has replaced legumes as the main rotation crop due to factors such as the soil’s high salinity, acidity, sodicity and the dry and variable climate.”

Mr Nixon and his family operate an 18,500 hectare broadacre cropping and sheep property near Kalannie.

The operation consists of wheat, barley and canola.

The Nixons are selling their Merino sheep enterprise.

Mr Nixon’s scholarship was supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

For his studies he travelled to Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Kenya and Italy and he has concluded that crop rotation is essential to maintaining crop yields.

He recommends growers in the eastern Wheatbelt adopt several strategies in their farm management plans.

“Break crop strategies where growers are combining a chemical fallow with improved oilseed traits will underpin on-going success in the eastern Wheatbelt,” he said.

“Lighter soil types play a larger role in generating profit in drier years.

“It is important to cost-effectively fix soil constraints such as pH to maximise production.