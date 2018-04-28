BAITING strategies to control mice can vary from farm to farm but one thing all experts agree on is for the need to protect newly sown crop.

“Putting out bait right at the point of sowing is the best way to protect newly sown crop,” said CSIRO researcher Steve Henry who is working on a national mouse management project.

“For farmers who are looking to dry sow this year in areas with high mouse loads you would say putting out bait as a precaution is not a bad move, especially given it is reasonably cheap.”

Grain Producers South Australia chairman Wade Dabinett, who farms in an area that has been particularly hard hit with mice this year, said putting out bait behind the seeder would be standard practice this year.

“You’re looking at as little as $3.50 a hectare to protect crops and last year we saw people having to re-sow untreated paddocks so it is pretty cheap insurance,” Mr Dabinett said.

Given the run of years with high mouse numbers he expected baiting may become standard practice annually in his area.

“It is cheap and easy to do, it doesn’t require another pass so I think it may become something we just go out and do at sowing time,” he said.

Mr Henry said sowing-time baiting was particularly effective.

“You’re burying the seed and burying residual food and leaving the bait on the surface so it is more effective in terms of getting the mice to take the bait,” Mr Henry said.

“It is really important as generally we see the most damage to crop occur in the 24 to 48 hours after sowing.”

Mr Henry said there had been some growers who had put out an application of bait six to eight weeks ago in an attempt to lower numbers prior to sowing.

Mr Dabinett said farmers had to keep monitoring after baiting as the bait efficacy was lower in a stubble environment.

“There were still the other food sources in March so you would definitely want to keep monitoring numbers and I would say most people who baited early would put out another round at sowing just to be safe,” he said.