THE Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) has appointed new board members, Sue Middleton and Andrew McKenzie.

FRRR chairman Ian Sinclair said the new directors offered valuable skills, experience and networks to the FRRR board.

“Sue is a highly respected advocate for rural and regional Australia, especially Western Australia,” Mr Sinclair said.

“Her appointment will ensure we have someone who understands the unique issues and challenges facing communities in the west.

“Andrew’s deep understanding of finance and investment, combined with his experience as a trustee of John T Reid Charitable Trusts, which has been a donor partner to FRRR over many years, will enable him to make a highly valuable contribution to the board.

Ms Middleton and her husband Michael, manage a diversified farm in the WA Wheatbelt growing grain, oaten hay and pork and have developed Moora Citrus on a 210 hectare orchard near Dandaragan.

Mr McKenzie lives in Sydney, having originally studied agricultural science at Longerenong Agricultural College in the Victorian Wimmera.

He spent 20 years working in building product manufacturing then commenced work in financial and investment advice.