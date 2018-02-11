WHEN asked what he likes best about his Honda TRX 90X four-wheel motorbike Oke Penny replies with a cheeky grin, doing skids and donuts.

It’s a response you could expect from most six-year-old boys.

But for Oke it means so much more.

The Narrogin youngster was born with spina bifida, a condition in which a baby’s spinal cord fails to develop normally in the womb.

For Oke walking is a challenge, let alone riding a bike.

But his parents, Narrogin farmers Tom and Donna Penny and older brothers Damon, Bayleigh and Cadel, have been determined Oke will lead as normal a life as possible doing whatever is going in the family unit at the time.

Bike riding is in their genes with grandfather Darryl a former competitive cyclist, Tom and his brother Bruce dirt bike enthusiasts and Cadel even named after Australian cycling legend and Tour de France winner Cadel Evans.

Donna said Oke shared their love of bikes but was always a bit nervous around them.

“He grew up watching Nitro Circus on television and had a fascination with bikes but didn’t like to get too close to them,” Donna said.

Then one day last year came a call that would change Oke’s life.

The Tom Bowen Legacy Trust Fund (TBLTF), established in 2004 in honour of the early work of Bowen therapy practitioner Tom Bowen in treating children with disabilities, uses donations from Bowen practitioners and the general public to provide electronic communication and mobility aids to children in need.

Employee and former Narrogin resident Tanya Pfitzner asked her brother Daryl Kilpatrick, who still lives in the town, if he knew of anyone in his region that might be a worthy recipient and Oke immediately came to mind.

Donna said the initial approach from South Australian based-TBLTF was to supply Oke with an electric wheelchair.

“He already had a perfectly good manual wheelchair and we wanted him to stay with that so he would remain physically active through wheeling (propelling) himself,” Donna said.