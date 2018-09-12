A RELENTLESS nine-month campaign to save the only country boarding facility between Perth and Geraldton has paid off, after the Federal government this week announced it would provide $8.7 million to keep open the doors of the Moora Residential College (MRC).

The MRC was set to close at the end of this school year after WA Education Minister Sue Ellery announced last December that an $8.7m upgrade flagged for the college would be taken off the table as part of a raft of cuts to education, in a bid to fix the State’s dire budgetary circumstances.

Save Moora College campaigners have since been fighting for $500,000 to fund urgent maintenance work for the continued safe functioning of the residential facility, which is home to 25 students who attend Central Midlands Senior High School (CMSHS).

After a sophisticated social media campaign, tireless lobbying and multiple protests on the footsteps of State Parliament, the Moora community was told on Tuesday the Federal government had decided to step in, with an $8.7m capital grant for the college’s refurbishment.

CMSHS P&C president Tracey Errington, who led the fight to save the college, said there were tears of joy at the high school when students were told their ‘home away from home’ would remain open.

“There were tears, there was laughing; it’s just awesome,” Ms Errington said.

“They’re all so excited; staff and students are just so relieved and everyone is thrilled that we’ve got our full funding for the upgrade.”

Ms Errington said the persistence and determination of the Moora community to keep the facility open was a reflection of the importance of the MRC, and the resilience of regional WA.

“It says a lot about the community fighting together for something that they believe in,” she said.

“We care about our kids, we care about our community and we weren’t prepared to just let it get steamrolled.

“We want to congratulate both the Federal government and State governments for coming to the party and reversing the decision.”