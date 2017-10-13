FARMERS aren’t shocked by the latest foreign investment figures showing a 10-fold increase in Chinese ownership of Australian farmland, driven largely by the huge Kidman and Co cattle company transaction. But the new register, implemented by the Coalition government to improve transparency for foreign ownership levels, remains a work in progress and requires better data in order to assess potential risks, says National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) chief executive Tony Mahar. Mr Mahar was speaking in response to the second report released two weeks ago by the Coalition government on the operations of the Foreign Ownership of Agricultural Land Register. The first report released in September last year had China fifth on the list of top 10 nations for ownership of Australian farmland, with 1.5 million hectares or 2.8 per cent of the overall total of foreign owned farmland in Australia. But this year’s report showed China had climbed to second on the list with 14.4 million hectares or about 25pc of the total land held by foreign investors, behind the United Kingdom with 27pc. “The UK remains the largest foreign agricultural land holder (2.6pc of agricultural land), followed by China (2.5pc of agricultural land) and the United States (0.7pc of agricultural land),” the report said. Mr Mahar said the second report release didn’t set off any alarm bells for the NFF’s members, due to the higher level of Chinese ownership it reported. “We know foreign investment goes between countries whether it’s Chinese, the UK, Japanese or Canadian,” Mr Mahar said. “There’s always been a mix of countries investing in Australia – it just happens to be there’s been a 10-fold increase in Chinese investment but we know that’s largely driven by the Kidman property and again that company has a percentage of domestic and foreign ownership, which is largely Australian-owned (67pc). “People knew that it was coming with the sale of the Kidman and Co property, which is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, landholding in Australia so it was always going to influence the numbers on the register.

“We were expecting something like that and weren’t quite sure exactly where it would place the Chinese investment. “But it also saw a readjustment in the numbers – down marginally from 14.1pc to 13.6pc – for the total percentage of all Australian farmland that’s owned by foreign investors.” Mr Mahar said foreign investment was an issue the NFF observed persistently and understood it was an important issue for the sector to manage; hence the need to enhance the register’s transparency value. “We want to make sure there’s continued investment in Australian agriculture not only from domestic investors but also foreign investors and we know agriculture has such a bright future so we need investment to allow us to take the next steps,” Mr Mahar said. “But equally we want to make sure that we understand where the investments are coming from and what impact and influence those investments are having across the supply chain. “This register is a good start for improving transparency but we need to continue looking at the data, to make sure we’re having an informed discussion. “For me, the numbers on the register have always been a start and we need to understand and perhaps use it as a bit of a platform to get more insightful data.” Mr Mahar said the report showed the total number of hectares of Australian farmland under foreign ownership, but more strategic information and data was needed to assess risks. “We need to understand what the level of ownership is, where along the supply chain it exists and what risks it imposes, if any,” he said. “This report is a good blunt overview of the landmass but in terms of either control or influence or impact on the supply chain or sector itself we need more data and numbers to give us a better and fuller picture. “The more we know about the actual investment the better the data and the better we can make informed decisions and have informed discussions. “It’s always going to be an emotive topic, foreign ownership of Australian farm land – but way back in 2012, when we were calling for this register, it was always about getting better data so we can have an informed discussion.”