FORMER Australian Wheat Board (AWB) chairman Trevor Flugge and AWB trading manager Peter Geary have escaped largely unscathed from charges brought against them by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) in relation to their involvement in the Iraqi oil-for-food scandal.

Mr Flugge was found guilty of one count of breaching his director duties under the Corporations Act, but had three charges thrown out, while Mr Geary had all 13 charges of breaching his executive duties dismissed.

The two men were key figures in the seismic scandal that erupted after it was found AWB had paid more than $300 million in bribes to Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq.

The judge officiating in the Supreme Court of Victoria, Justice Ross Robson, said ASIC had failed to make out its case against Mr Flugge except for one breach of director's duties for failing to make greater inquiries about the illegal payments which the regulator alleged were "well known" within AWB.

He ruled ASIC had not established Mr Flugge knew about the Iraqi payments.

In previous cases surrounding AWB officials embroiled in the scandal, ASIC won a civil case against former AWB managing director Andrew Lindberg, but no criminal charges were laid, while cases against former executives Michael Long and Charles Stott were thrown out.