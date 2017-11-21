 

Muresk hopeful new degree will satisfy

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
21 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins and Department of Training and Workforce Development executive director service resource management Russell Brown are confident a new associate degree offered through Curtin University at Muresk from 2019 will meet industry needs.
Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins and Department of Training and Workforce Development executive director service resource management Russell Brown are confident a new associate degree offered through Curtin University at Muresk from 2019 will meet industry needs.

LEADERS from the Muresk Institute and the Department of Training and Workforce Development (DTWD) are confident Curtin University’s new agribusiness degree flagged for the Muresk campus in 2019 will meet industry expectations.

A new two-year associate degree was announced in August when the State government confirmed it would stop providing supplementary funding to support Muresk’s three-year Charles Sturt University (CSU) Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management (BABM) following low enrolment numbers.

The new associate degree will be a pathway to the three-year Bachelor of Agribusiness degree offered at Curtin.

CSU’s BABM has been on offer through Central Regional TAFE (CRT) at Muresk since 2014 and was introduced after Curtin moved its Bachelor of Agribusiness degree to its Bentley campus in 2012.

Since the announcement, concerns have been raised that Curtin’s new two-year degree will not meet industry requirements to the same level as the three-year BABM course.

The BABM degree meets level seven criteria on the Australian Qualification Framework levels, while Curtin’s new associate degree will be rated a level six.

However, Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins believes the Curtin degree would be well-suited to the Muresk campus.

“If you go back on the history of Muresk – the early days – it was actually the diploma-level training that really hit the mark with industry and certainly from our ongoing consultation with industry, that’s where the market is,” Ms Jenkins said.

“Industry has really directed the way that learning needs to happen and that’s what we’ve responded to – there’s less demand for those two and three-year courses, although the demand is still there.”

Ms Jenkins said Muresk would be involved in creating the course outline for the associate degree.

She expected the course to be taught face to face at Muresk with a high level of practical exposure and opportunities for work experience.

Ms Jenkins said Curtin would establish a distributed learning centre at the Muresk campus, which could lead to the university expanding its offering to include teaching part of its Bachelor of Agribusiness at Muresk.

Curtin University vice-chancellor Deborah Terry said industry consultation would continue into next year, before the final course outline was complete in mid-2018.

“The delivery methodology will accommodate a variety of learning needs, and will provide flexibility through a mix of face-to-face teaching and the use of technology,” Ms Terry said.

“Curtin has been receiving forward looking and positive feedback in general from stakeholders about its decision to offer the associate degree at Muresk, any concerns that are raised during the consultation process will be considered and where possible, appropriately addressed.”

MOCA secretary John Kargotich said industry and the association had several concerns about the content and structure of the new course, and hoped the consultation process with industry was thorough.

Mr Kargotich said a Tertiary Education Reference Group had been established within MOCA to address the “issues of process and content which determine what is taught” in proposed courses such as Curtin’s new associate degree.

DTWD executive director service resource management Russell Brown said the department was looking at the big picture, and while a bachelor degree was beneficial to the Muresk Institute, vocational level training would play a more important role.

“In terms of the business of Muresk – that (BABM) has accounted for 4 per cent of our revenue, it gives you a picture of it’s scale and its size within here,” Mr Brown said.

“People are being so focused - there must be a degree - we agree it’s great to have higher education at Muresk, but that’s only part of the story.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables