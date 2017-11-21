 

National Ag Day celebrations underway

21 Nov, 2017 08:16 AM
Tony York.
Celebrations of all things agriculture are taking place across Australia today as part of the first National Agriculture and Related Industries Day (AgDay).

The brainchild of Gina Rinehart from Hancock Prospecting, AgDay is being supported by the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) and the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

WAFarmers president Tony York said it was a great way to instill pride in the farming sector and other related industries.

“The importance of agriculture to the Australian economy cannot be overstated; it is our second largest export industry, the nation’s fastest growing industry, and this year the sector achieved a record farm gate return of $60 billion,” he said.

“The NFF yesterday released findings from a nation-wide survey which found that 83 per cent of Australians would describe their connection with farming as ‘distant’ or ‘non-existent’, which was quite disheartening.

“By raising awareness of the farm sector through celebrations such as AgDay, it is anticipated that Australians will reconnect with the story of agriculture and find a new appreciation for the production of the food and fibre that we all know and love.

“Everybody in agriculture has a story to tell, and the AgDay will provide a fantastic platform on which to both acknowledge and celebrate these stories.”

Mr York encouraged everyone involved in agriculture and ancillary businesses to get involved in the AgDay festivities in some way, shape or form.

“It can be as simple as testing your farming know-how by taking the AgDay Quiz, participating in AgDay events, or sharing photos on social media and using the AgDay hashtag to get the conversation flowing,” he said.

“I will be celebrating AgDay in my own way by sitting on the header in Tammin and reaping the rewards of a year’s worth of work.”

AgDay will be celebrated with a black tie Gala Dinner at the National War Memorial in Canberra tonight, hosted by Hancock Prospecting.

FarmWeekly

