FARMERS across the country have always had a reputation for producing high quality products for the world – both in livestock and cropping.

With today being National Ag Day, we spoke to Calingiri farmer Aaron Edmonds who knows of this quality but said as an industry we need to keep working to stay above everyone else.

“Agriculture is always going to be a reliable producer of high-quality products that the world needs, although we have to keep working away at supplying the high quality products to keep above our competitors,” Mr Edmonds said.

His decision to stick with farming is based on its bright financial future and a lifestyle offered like no other.

“I chose grain farming as it has a financial future and as most people would know it is an addictive industry that we work in,” Mr Edmonds said.

He works with his dad Charlie and said there was plenty of potential in the industry.

“We have a competitive advantage that we need to exploit more, with things like cheap lime,” Mr Edmonds said.

Although Australian agriculture is a reliable industry Mr Edmonds said there was a need to focus on agriculture’s role in the supply chain.

“We can’t take our position for granted and we should be striving to provide efficiency to the supply chain, such as our bulk handling systems,” he said.

This season Mr Edmonds has 1800 hectares in crop, with 40 per cent of that being canola.

“We have been increasing our canola every year,” he said.

“We used to seed consecutive cereals although canola is allowing us to back off from cereals and have less weeds.

“It has been a good way of retaining stubble and not having to burn.”

Most of the farm’s cereals were lost to frost last year with canola being the saving point, although this year the conditions are difficult.

“We have two sorts of canola at the moment, with this patchy and high-variable stuff that came up a bit later in the season,” Mr Edmonds said.

“Anything that is swathed was seeded first and got an inch of rain at the end of April.