 

New course aims for healthier shearers

AIDAN SMITH
02 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Some of the Australian Wool Innovation Shear Easy Quindanning 2018 class inside the shearing shed after a day of training. Across the front is Ethan Harder (19) (left) Bruce Rock, with Ben Simpson (23), Whangamata, New Zealand, Karl Terry (22), Katanning, James King (23), Narembeen and Mark Buscumb, Quindanning. Above is AWI in-shed coach Wayne Hosie (left), Dubbo and AWI health and fitness coach
Some of the Australian Wool Innovation Shear Easy Quindanning 2018 class inside the shearing shed after a day of training. Across the front is Ethan Harder (19) (left) Bruce Rock, with Ben Simpson (23), Whangamata, New Zealand, Karl Terry (22), Katanning, James King (23), Narembeen and Mark Buscumb, Quindanning. Above is AWI in-shed coach Wayne Hosie (left), Dubbo and AWI health and fitness coach

QUINDANNING was home to 14 shearers involved in the Shear Easy training program designed to improve the health of shearers and their skills in the trade recently.

The course, which was the third of its kind in Australia, was designed for shearers from novice to elite level.

The 14 participants from across WA included sheep producer and shearer Mark Buscumb, Quindanning, who said he had learnt a lot from the experience which would help him take care of himself and also improve his shearing ability.

Mr Buscumb’s wife Sarah heard about the course running in the Eastern States and contacted personal trainer Dylan Fowler, The Evolved Shear Fitness, who was co-ordinating the course, to see if they could run it in WA as well.

“This is the third course that has been run in Australia so far,” Ms Buscumb said.

“It is such a positive for the industry.

“We are hoping to run more of these courses in WA in the future.”

The course concentrated on performance nutrition, hand-eye co-ordination (in relation to shearing), improving endurance, strength and mobility training, goal setting, footwork, angles and positioning sheep in order to make shearing easier, as well as learning grinding and gear maintenance to help make the work easier.

The attendees paid a fee to cover food and accommodation, while the training component expenses of the course were covered by Australian Wool Innovation.

“Participants were educated on the best nutrition to fuel their body to carry out their day’s work,” Ms Buscumb said.

“The course involved going to the gym each day and working with Mr Fowler to learn how to best exercise as a shearer,” she said.

“The second part of the day was out in the shearing shed learning from some experienced and high profile trainers, Wayne Hosie and Stacey TeHuia.

“The group also learnt a lot about mental preparation for shearing in order to shear at the best level.”

Katanning participant, 22-year-old Karl Terry said the course was well worth it and it had changed his thinking about the role of a shearer within the wool industry.

“We are athletes, doing this every day,” Mr Terry said.

“It is hard work and so we need to treat our bodies like athletes and be physically fit and healthy so that we can do the best job possible and maybe push through more sheep in a day and earn better money.”

For those considering doing the course in the future, whether novice or experienced shearer, Mr Fowler has posted videos on YouTube with interviews from previous participants about what they got out of the course.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Live export needs to stop now. It's bad enough we're killing these animals, must we also torture
light grey arrow
Good to know that thousands of caring people in all walks of life oppose the cruel live animal
light grey arrow
Good to know that thousands of caring people in all walks of life oppose the cruel live animal
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables