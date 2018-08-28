OVER the past 50 years rice, wheat and maize helped to end a growing hunger crisis in many countries.

But new challenges loom on the nutritional, economic and climate front and experts are working to add to the list of global staples.

The ‘big three’ were entrenched during the green revolution which culminated in the 1960s when scientific breakthroughs in rice, wheat and maize delivered dramatic yield growth, producing far more food than ever before.

But as these modern varieties moved in, backed with huge investment from government and non-government institutions around the globe, traditional crops moved out.

Traditional crops of sorghum and millet, in particular, were displaced in population powerhouse countries in in Africa, Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) said now the world was better equipped to feed itself, international effort must turn to the “hidden hunger” nutrition deficit that goes with cropping monocultures and diets based around them.

ICRISAT assistant director general Joanna Kane-Potaka spoke at the recent Crawford Fund annual food security conference in Canberra, about the Smart Food initiative, which is mounting a case for sorghum and millet to become part of a ‘big five’.

“We need to grow our list of staples to feed the world of the future,” Ms Kane-Potaka said.

“We’re building a scientific case on how that can be good for you, good for the planet and for the farmer.

“Once we overcame hunger we realised what we’ve been doing is just feeding quantities of food and not looking at the quality.

“People may have enough to eat but not actually getting the nutrients which is affecting everything from the mental capacity through to the physical issues and even more dire health problems.

“Now higher income countries’ obesity has become an issue.

“That’s a type of hidden hunger as well.”

Sorghum and millet have been selected because they are nutritious and well-suited to marginal, dry cropping country which is under-utilised or worse, used for failing crops in poor countries.