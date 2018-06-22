 

New members on CBH advisory council

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
22 Jun, 2018 04:00 AM
Bonnie Rock grower Romina Nicoletti (pictured) joins Renee Lynch and Stephen Strange as the newly elected councillors on the CBH Group Growers' Advisory Council.
Bonnie Rock grower Romina Nicoletti (pictured) joins Renee Lynch and Stephen Strange as the newly elected councillors on the CBH Group Growers' Advisory Council.

THE CBH Group has announced the newest members of its Growers’ Advisory Council (GAC), with three fresh faces to join the team from July.

Bonnie Rock farmer Romina Nicoletti, Narembeen’s Renee Lynch and Bruce Rock grower Stephen Strange are the three new councillors, after being selected by a panel comprising CBH directors, co-operative executives and GAC representatives.

Existing councillors Barry West, Kulin, Royce Taylor, Lake Grace, Neville McDonald, Beaumont and David Cox, Esperance make up the rest of the council.

The four incumbents were re-appointed for one-year terms, to ensure a smooth transition after amendments to the GAC charter were voted through this month.

Amendments include an increase in the number of GAC councillors from 15 to 16 and the lengthening of terms from three years to a single four-year term.

The GAC chairperson will be able to sit on the council for a maximum of six years.

The changes to the charter came from within the council, which according to a CBH spokesperson were proposed to make more efficient use of a councillor’s limited time on the GAC.

The GAC was established 15 years ago to help facilitate communication between the co-operative’s board and growers at a grass roots level. Councillors are expected to attend meetings four times a year in Perth.

This year seven positions were open to growers – two more than usual – due to the GAC charter amendments and the election of councillor Natalie Browning to the CBH board.

CBH chairman Wally Newman said the GAC was an essential and valuable group which provided the co-operative with another direct link to growers and the complex businesses they run.

“It’s great to see so many growers in Western Australia with a strong commitment to the development and growth of CBH,” Mr Newman said.

“There is a genuine desire to continue to grow and develop CBH as a co-operative that is focused on keeping our growers internationally competitive.

“The GAC continues to assist CBH to continually improve its services through a process of consultation and assessment, which ensures the co-operative represents our growers to the best of its ability.

“I warmly welcome the successful candidates to the council and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Mr Newman also thanked outgoing member Jim Heal, Three Springs, who chose not to renominate.

“I’d like to thank Jim for his valuable contribution and commitment to the GAC and strongly encourage him to continue sharing his relevant knowledge and experience through the GAC alumni,” Mr Newman said.

FarmWeekly

