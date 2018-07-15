THE launch of the Landmark Country Football Championships at the Lathlain Function Centre recently was John Shadbolt’s first official function at the helm of the WA Country Football League (WACFL).

Mr Shadbolt, from Mukinbudin, replaced dedicated servant of the game, Terry House, and paid tribute to his predecessor’s commitment and passion to country football.

The new president said the country championships were a highlight of the country football calendar and acknowledged the ongoing support of naming rights sponsor Landmark that has backed the competition for 44 consecutive years.

Mr Shadbolt said the WACFL executive was working through various issues including the country football salary cap, a talent pathway for country players and the evenness of each competition.

Also high on the agenda is the Wheatbelt Review that is looking at the future of the game in that region.

“This is a real area of concern for the executive in regards to the sustainability of the club network and the board is keen to get on the front foot in addressing the issues the broader Wheatbelt community is facing,” Mr Shadbolt said.

“We plan to release this report later this month.

“In the bush football is not just a game, it’s the glue which bonds our country communities together and we are very cognisant of that.

“One of our recommendations to the WA Football Commission’s strategic plan is around what the future governance of country football should look like and we look forward to commencing these discussions with our stakeholders and the Football Commission in the back half of 2018.”