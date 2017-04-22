THE Liebe Group is excited to welcome two new staff into the Liebe team in March.

Alana Hartley is welcomed into the role as the new research agronomist and co-ordinator and Rebecca Wallis into the part-time role as development and support officer.

Ms Hartley, while originally an inner city girl from Perth, now lives in the Wongan Hills area with her partner.

She attended Curtin University’s Muresk campus and graduated with a Bsc. Science, Agribusiness.

Ms Hartley said joining the Liebe Group family was an exciting step in her career as it provided an avenue to address growers’ needs and concerns by providing critical industry networks and sharing of information, through trials, workshops, field days and much more.

Ms Hartley looks forward to working with the Liebe team and meeting the wide network of grower members whose purpose and values are to achieve outcomes and moving agriculture into the future through a whole industry approach.

Although not from a farming background, Ms Wallis has developed a passion for agriculture and has a wealth of experiences in the agricultural industry across WA.

Ms Wallis graduated with honours in animal science at the University of Western Australia in 2010 and has since worked in a range of roles with the Grower Group Alliance, the Department of Agriculture and Food WA, CSBP and now in her own consulting business (in project management, facilitation, stakeholder engagement and extension).

She is on the management committee for the Australasia-Pacific Extension Network (APEN) and brings with her a wealth of experience in the wider agricultural industry.