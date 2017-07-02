FINDING and inducting staff for a farming operation is always a challenge but Yuna farmer Jasmyn Allen is hoping to make the process easier with the development of a human resources guide specifically designed for grain-growing farms.

Having come from a farming operation at Nhill in Victoria and stints on Queensland cattle stations, Jasmyn now farms 4600 hectares with husband Rodney and children Millicent, Isabella and Reginald.

The family is focused solely on cropping with a wheat, lupin and canola rotation and hires a small seasonal workforce during seeding and harvest.

As well as juggling her work on the farm, Jasmyn plays a large role in her local community.

She is vice-president of the Country Women’s Association’s Yuna branch, a member of the Yuna Farm Improvement Group, treasurer of the Yuna Playgroup and on the executive committee of Creating A Better Yuna.

“I also have a desire to represent our industry as a grower and bring a broader perspective to the industry groups,” Jasmyn said.

“There is lots of development available for young farmers straight out of school and board opportunities for older farmers who are transitioning off the farm, but for people in their 30s and early 40s, we are busy on the farm doing our own jobs, raising our families and we don’t have a lot of time to support everything else.”

A long-held interest in resource management and a self-professed “people person” concept led Jasmyn to applying – and successfully earning – a place as a 2017 GrainGrowers’ Australian Grain Farm Leaders Program participant.

The national program, which is run by GrainGrowers, is designed for young grain producers to help develop leadership skills, knowledge and potential.

As part of the year-long program participants research a variety of issues affecting grain growers, such as staffing, succession planning, technology and new farming practices.

For Jasmyn, this means looking at ways to fine tune staff recruitment, employment obligations, workplace procedures and safety within her family’s business.