THE work of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) Agricultural Enforcement and Engagement Unit isn’t just about pursuing legal complaints or conflicts between Australian farmers and suppliers or processors.

Take the competition watch-dog’s current role in overseeing the new unfair contract terms law that was passed by the federal Coalition government in November last year.

The legal changes aim to resolve power imbalances in agricultural supply chains, and other areas of Australian business, which can leave farmers aggrieved over contractual supply arrangements, against bigger downstream players.

ACCC Commissioner Mick Keogh heads up the Agricultural Unit and says the new law is an example of different parties working with his organisation, behind the scenes, to devise solutions “reasonably quickly”, by removing unfair contract provisions in a manner that didn’t necessarily attract much public attention.

Mr Keogh said many agricultural-related contacts like those for selling grains had recently been changed, because of the new unfair contract terms law.

“A lot of background work is going on because of those changes and they don’t talk much about it but a lot of it does involve the agriculture sector as well,” he said.

Mr Keogh gave a detailed description of how the new contract law was operating during a recent talk at an Agribusiness Australia gathering in Canberra, saying the changes carried “considerable implications” for the farming sector.

“If I can summarise it in my layman’s terms - and I know that if there was an ACCC lawyer here they’d be cringing - it basically says that in a standard form contract between a large provider and a small user of those services, or a small organisation that deals with that business, the terms of that contract can’t be manifestly unfair,” he said.

“The simplest example is a telco contract for your mobile phone that says the telco reserves the right to vary the price at any stage - but if you want to get out of the contract you have to pay the full value of the contract etc, etc.