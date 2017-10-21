 

New updates for MyCrop diagnostic tool

21 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
One of the new photographs on the updated MyCrop wheat app, showing the bleached and distorted heads of frost-damaged wheat plants at booting (left) versus a healthy head (right.)
One of the new photographs on the updated MyCrop wheat app, showing the bleached and distorted heads of frost-damaged wheat plants at booting (left) versus a healthy head (right.)

GRAIN growers monitoring crops for signs of pests, diseases, frost and other production constraints have been advised that the popular MyCrop crop diagnostic tool has been updated.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has enhanced its MyCrop suite of apps and webpages with new high-quality photographs of frost damage and incorporated the latest data from the 2018 wheat and barley variety guides.

DPIRD officer Andrew Blake said the additional frost photographs have been added to the MyCrop wheat, barley, canola and pulses apps to assist growers to identify frost damage.

Mr Blake said the apps did not require the internet to operate, once downloaded, so farmers could compare crop damage in the paddock with the photographs on their smart phone or mobile device, or later from the farm office computer.

“Frost damage can easily be confused with similar symptoms resulting from disease or crop nutrition deficiencies, such as take-all and copper deficiency,” Mr Blake said.

“The new, extreme close-up pictures clearly show the different ways frost can impact on a plant, which includes a detailed description of the damage and what to look for.”

Mr Blake said there were isolated reports of frost damage across the central and southern agricultural regions this year, with the frost window expected to linger into October due to the growing season’s delayed start.

“This tool will enable growers who are not familiar with frost symptoms to clarify whether the damage is caused by frost or not, especially when used in conjunction with our Extreme Weather Event online tool to identify the likelihood that frost conditions have occurred.”

The updated MyCrop app includes the latest profiles of current wheat and barley varieties, as well as pest and disease ratings for each variety.

The functionality of the MyCrop apps for wheat, barley, canola, oats and pulses, which includes field peas and lupins, has also been improved, making several areas easier to navigate.

There have been more than 4000 downloads of the suite of apps since it was developed by DPIRD, with the support of the Grains Research and Development Corporation, in 2013.

Mr Blake said MyCrop was an essential tool for all grain growers and agronomists, providing a virtual library of valuable crop management information.

“MyCrop harnesses hundreds of valuable factsheets on a huge range of crop constraints, including pests and diseases, crop nutrition, herbicide damage, heat stress and more,” Mr Blake said.

“The information links directly to other useful tools, such as PestFax reporting app, to overcome constraints, and information on how to monitor crops for various diseases.”

Growers who have already downloaded MyCrop app will receive a prompt to update the app automatically.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables