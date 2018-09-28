WHEN choosing a wheat variety for his 9600-hectare annual cereal program, Coorow grain grower Alastair Falconer is looking for a high-yielding, mid-maturing option that will tolerate late season heat stress conditions that often occur in his area and can significantly reduce yields.

To help meet these challenges and reduce the risks associated with cropping in increasingly variable seasonal conditions, he sees a great fit for the new Australian Hard (AH) and Australian Premium White Noodle (APWN) variety, Devil.

The variety is exceptionally high yielding, with results similar to Scepter.

Devil was officially released by InterGrain wheat breeder, Dan Mullan at the West Midlands Group spring field last week.

Mr Falconer was keen to trial Devil as part of his wheat program this season and sowed a 16ha trial in late May.

He said it was looking fantastic so far, compared to nearby Westonia and Scepter crops, despite being sown at less than half the seeding rate of 65 kilograms per hectare used for those varieties.

“It has established very well, showing a strong tillering capacity, good early vigour and is proving very competitive,” Mr Falconer said.

“While harvest is a long way off, we anticipate Devil will become a big part of our cropping program if it ticks all the agronomic boxes.”

Mr Falconer, who crops a total area of 16,000ha with his father David, uncle Ray and cousin Ian, said

Devil was showing great potential for mid-sowing opportunities and was likely to replace some plantings of Westonia, Ninja and Scepter in coming years.

With the scale of the Falconer’s broadacre program, harvest logistics are very important.

If APWN segregations are available this may be very useful in increasing delivery options.

He said there was definitely value in the variety’s dual classification, as hard wheat had been difficult to produce in the past due to the higher protein specification and if he can deliver APWN and receive a small potential premium compared to APW1, then this will improve profitability.