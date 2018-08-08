BOOK lovers from the north eastern Wheatbelt travelled to Koorda for the NEWROC Literary Luncheon on August 1.

Held annually at a different location, the event unites members from different book clubs from across the region, as well as community members not affiliated with a book club, to enjoy a good read and discuss their favourite novels from the past year.

The Koorda Book Club hosted 80 readers at the local recreation centre who were keen to listen to New Zealand author Beverley Forrester share the story behind her book, ‘The Farm at Black Hills (2015)’ which centred around her journey as a woolgrower.

Ms Forrester was left to run the farm she had barely worked when her husband died suddenly and was on a steep learning curve.

Ms Forrester owns and operates Black Hills farm in North Canterbury with her sister Noelene, running 300 Corriedale ewes plus lambs at foot and 12 Hereford cattle.

Black Hills is an historic 101.2 hectare property with beautiful old buildings and is a popular location for guided tours and weddings.

Over the years Ms Forrester has diversified her business by establishing two fashion ranges of garments, cushions and rugs and a yarn production and export company.

As well as establishing a global wool textile company, Ms Forrester has made a name for herself by being a sheep and wool judge at various international events and her most recent achievement now makes her a published author.

Ms Forrester said the achievement of having her life story in print hadn’t sunk in and she was still not used to being referred to as a writer.

“It’s funny being called an author because I am actually a farmer and always have been,” Ms Forrester said.

“Like many of you, I’m usually out in the paddock and in the sheepyards and it just happens to be that over several years the farm has evolved into what it is today, including having our fashion line.”

One of the organisers of the event was Koorda Book Club member Lesley McNee, who said the club had difficulty raising funds for the lunch, so she took matters into her own hands.